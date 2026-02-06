Trump’s plan to offer parents a choice about where their children go to school is gaining traction. 7 states now have laws to provide students with vouchers, and 18 states offer at least partial support of School Choice, including education savings accounts, and tax-credit scholarships that students can use at:

Public schools

Private schools

Charter schools

Homeschooling

Online learning

Funds normally earmarked for public schools are available to parents to fund schooling options outside their district-appointed schools. The benefits are both immediate and secondary.

First, this gives parents control of where their tax dollars are spent when it comes to education.

Right now, you may be taxed through the nose, but your school district performs badly, they don’t have the right focus on education, and are more concerned about teaching Critical Race Theory or making sure your toddler addresses their teacher with the right gender pronoun.

Secondly, it asserts an indirect pressure on schools to do better. If parents start surreptitiously taking their kids to other schools or homeschooling with the extra financial support they get, then public schools have more incentive to do better. Poor-performing schools won’t get federal funds, because they depend on your child’s warm body sitting in a seat to get it.

School choice is expanding across the U.S., too.

A growing number of states offer “universal” programs available to all K-12 students regardless of income, location, or other factors.

In Texas and other states, they are prioritizing low-income families and students with special needs since they are failing the hardest in public schools.

Funding levels vary by state and student needs, but they usually range from $5,000 to $10,000 per child annually.

Getting Your Child What They Need: Here's How