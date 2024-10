Please consider becoming a contributing subscriber. I truly appreciate it. This deal only lasts for the summer. As a college professor with four college degrees, I believe it’s time we moved past the college degree. There is an unspoken reality that students are taking far more classes than necessary for the careers they wish to pursue. There is also the reality that’s been expressed in this newsletter multiple times that there is a great deal of political bias within the education system. So why would anyone want to go? Most will go for a better chance at a higher-paying job. The rest will be filtered back into education to indoctrinate the next generation.