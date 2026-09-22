Minnesota officials are providing poll worker Training which includes telling judges to “skip” voter id checks.

The video frames this action as policy, but it appears to be an unintended result of what may have been well-intentioned actions. The timing of this video could not be worse.

Trust in our electoral systems remains low and some states are currently debating whether or not voter verification should occur at all.

There is nothing subtle about the video’s message. It encourages poll workers to ignore requests for identification even if there is doubt about a voter’s qualifications.

Proponents of this type of checkless procedure argue it makes lines shorter and provides less barriers. Opponents say it leaves voters vulnerable to problems that cannot be solved by auditing the results later.

Why do we need to train poll workers to ignore simple verification steps?