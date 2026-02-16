The powers that be have an insidious agenda when it comes to education in our country.

For starters, they’re trying to taint it with wokeness like critical race theory, DEI, and gender ideology.

But it gets so much worse…

They also want to keep parents out of kids’ education, all while indoctrinating young minds with garbage. That’s why teachers unions and other political ideologues HATE school choice.

Believe it or not….the rabbithole goes much deeper.

While pushing the woke agenda and opposing charter schools, the establishment is lying about overall academic performance.

For instance, they’d have you believe that states like California are outperforming places like Louisiana.

In actuality, empirical data demonstrates precisely the opposite!

The NAEP Rankings They Don’t Want You to See

Rankings from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) showcase how well Louisiana is actually doing.

Per the findings, when taking into account performance metrics across race and socioeconomic status, California does horribly against Louisiana.

At this time, the Bayou State ranks 4th in the nation for academic performance.

California?

It sits within the lower quintile!

Woke Governor Gavin Newsom doesn’t want Americans knowing this. Yet the data speaks for itself.

For YEARS, the anti school choice, pro teachers unions lobby has been lying about education.

Parents, and all Americans for that matter, deserve to know the truth!

Massive Spending Can’t Compensate For Poor Policies

Throwing money at a problem doesn’t always make it go away.

California spends about $100 billion on K-12 education each year. Louisiana spends a little over $4 billion.

Yet, the latter state is beating out the former in academic performance.

Guess what? It ALL boils down to policy choices.

Louisiana currently mandates structured training for teachers, literacy programs, and third grade retention laws for students struggling with reading.

Coincidentally, California requires NONE of this.

Louisiana maintains order in classrooms, with penalties of suspension for noncompliance. In the long run, this lets students in these schools actually learn.

Of course, California won’t do that because it’ll upset the teachers unions.

The contrast couldn’t be more clear.

While the Bayou State actually prioritizes education for students, California can’t be bothered to remove woke curricula that’s KNEECAPPING children.

California Lags Behind Even in Core Skills

For countless years, MANY Americans have spoken about the so called Golden State’s educational deficits.

A prime example? Its refusal to follow the Science of Reading, which places focus on phonics based literacy.

At the legislative level, California repeatedly shoots down bills that would require students to learn phonics.

Instead, the teachers unions have kids “guessing” words while looking at random pictures or vague “context clues.”

What does California have to show for this? So far, a national bottom-third ranking in fourth grade literacy levels.

That isn’t sustainable.

Remember, children who aren’t taught to read become adults who can’t function or get jobs.

That’s not conducive to a strong America…but it certainly gives the establishment new, loyal footsoldiers who obey orders without thinking.

There’s Only One Path Forward

California (and other states with similarly failed education models) should take a page from Louisiana’s book.

That means mandating phonics based curricula and embracing the Science of Reading.

It also means upholding order in classrooms, so that all children have access to constructive learning environments.

Finally, California and other similar states have to stop resisting school choice…even when the teachers unions have temper tantrums over it.

NO child’s educational prospects should be limited to their zip code.

Period.

Louisiana has already done the work…and it shows in their NAEP rankings.

If every state followed in their footsteps, America’s children would have a MUCH better shot at bright, successful futures.