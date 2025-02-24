It wasn’t long ago when Bernie Sanders was the country’s most popular politician. Sanders suffered a devastating blow in the South Carolina Democratic presidential nominee primary, ultimately leading to Hillary Clinton’s nomination.

Sanders has been reeling ever since. Linda McMahon might have landed a finishing blow with her verbal takedown of the Vermont Senator.

The Issue of School Choice is Front and Center

Sanders self-righteously probed McMahon on the issue of inequality in education. The exchange of words led to quite the unexpected outcome. Sanders likely thought his broaching of the topic would back McMahon into a corner.

In response, McMahon retorted that school choice is the solution to the nation’s growing educational inequality.

"We are trapping students, often, in low-performing schools. That's why the president has such a strong policy towards school choice." – McMahon