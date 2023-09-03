Liberty Based Solutions to the Homeless Problem
Houston did what sick progressive cities could not
With the oncoming death of cities like San Fransisco, Portland, and maybe even Seattle, it’s time we reassert the principles of liberty and charity. Progressive cities are ill and we don’t want any of that in our towns.
According to Michael Shellenberger, author of the book San Fran-Sicko, progressives have made claims of resolving issues such as homele…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.