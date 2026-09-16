Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass has come up with a way to increase her political contribution base using public money, while many residents are dealing with increasing crime rates and failing schools.

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While this plan appears to be fair on the face, it essentially makes each citizen pay for one politician’s run for office regardless of if they agree with the person running for office.

How much longer will citizens in Los Angeles allow themselves to continue to be forced to help elect their representatives?

Why does the seven-to-one matching mechanism work?