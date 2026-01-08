Kansas, also known as “God’s Country”, is literally and figuratively the center of America.

Visit the glorious Flint Hills tallgrass prairies of Kansas and you’ll understand why the state is symbolic of tradition.

If Kansas falls, so does America.

It appears the state is nearing the tipping point of wokeness as evidenced by its acceptance of transgender school bathrooms.

Kansas is Overcomplicating a Simple Issue

There’s nothing complex about the clear distinction between boys and girls. The sexes have visible biological differences as evidenced by their reproductive organs.

Those organs are clear as day at the time of birth. Despite this indisputable fact, progressives have decided to complicate the situation.

Why do progressives feel the need to poke and prod the rest of us?

The Wokerati is attempting to make transgenderism socially acceptable. They’ve even convinced Kansas school districts to push the implementation of transgender bathrooms.

The public school districts in question are Topeka, Olathe, Kansas City, and Shawnee Mission.

Why would those school administrators do such a thing?

Political correctness.

In the administrators’ eyes, it is better to avoid a potential conflict with those pushing the transgender movement than be ridiculed as politically incorrect.

The decision to allow trans school bathrooms has backfired. The schools in question allegedly hid their pro-trans bathroom policies, resulting in an embarrassing scandal.

The Problem With Trans Bathrooms

Trans bathrooms are an epic logic fail in public places including schools. Pro-trans bathroom policies in schools encourage students to defy biology, tradition, and authority.

Instead of forcing kids to use the bathroom associated with their biological organs determined at birth, Kansas has bent the knee to progressives.

Why is that an issue?

The school board in question allowed a male student to use female locker rooms. The incident jeopardized the safety of school age girls.

In response to criticism, the school board denied the occurrence. The denials continued after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was made.

The FOIA request proved the incident occurred yet the school board still didn’t admit the truth.

The bottom line?

The school’s administrators are in violation of several laws. The concealment of the pro-trans restroom stance violates FERPA, short for Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, along with Title IX.

“School personnel should not confuse and unsettle young girls by forcing them to share sex-separated sports and intimate facilities with boys. Nor should school personnel abuse their position of authority by hiding sensitive information pertaining to a child’s health and wellbeing from that child’s parents.” - Education Secretary Linda McMahon

An investigation will likely occur in the months ahead, potentially culminating in administrator termination.

Teachers and School Administrators are Molding a Warped Future

Imagine a future where men are permitted to use women’s bathrooms and vice versa. Fully grown men are allowed to spend as much time as desired in the same restrooms used by defenseless little girls.

Is that a future you want?

If progressive teachers and school administrators have their way, it will become the norm.

Let’s face facts: it is logistically unfeasible to construct trans bathrooms across the entirety of the nation.

Therefore, those who identify as the opposite sex or those who’ve undergone a sex change would use whatever restroom they please.

Does that really make sense?

To the Kansas teachers who maintained confidentiality with their trans students during the bathroom fiasco, it does.

The progressive teachers genuinely believe students should be allowed to use locker rooms and bathrooms based on their chosen gender identity.

America Must Return to Tradition

Giving hormonal tweens, teens, and fully grown adults the green light to use the opposing sex’s bathroom and locker room will be disastrous. Such private spaces are unavoidable for vulnerable youngsters.

If progressive policies are allowed to flourish, sexual assaults in locker rooms and restrooms will soar. The forcing of students to share intimate spaces with members of the opposite sex will ultimately discourage young adults from reproducing.

Why would a prospective parent bring a child into a world that maximizes exposure to predators?

It’s a fair question that the self-proclaimed “woke” of society don’t have a sound answer for. It’s time for Americans to come to their senses and return to tradition.

Tradition means honoring gender distinctions made at birth. Allowing men to be men and women to be women ultimately protects the fragile human condition.

Most importantly, adhering to gender distinctions instead of woke trans policies ensures we maintain the fertility replacement rate necessary to age with dignity.