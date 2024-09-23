Transhumanism has become a heated topic, as many areas in the medical and technology fields have created issues and failed to follow through with some of the proposed benefits. Certain aspects of human nature can’t be modified, even with technological and medical developments, and it may be harmful for us to pursue some of these technologies. Moreover, some developments can open people up to commerce, and create new industries and behaviors that harm humans.

Dr. Jordan Peterson and Mary Harrington are two excellent thought leaders on this topic, who have discussed the impact of some of the new technologies introduced since the Industrial Revolution. Many of these developments in transhumanism claim grand, utopian benefits but end up introducing technologies with severe consequences. As we continue to develop transhumanism technologies, it is crucial for society to more heavily scrutinize some of the claimed benefits and to examine some of the potential unintended consequences.

Technology and the Industrial Revolution

The changes driven by the Industrial Revolution have had a massive impact on social and economic structures. Men and women had to calibrate after the Industrial Revolution, which harmed some aspects of society.



Jordan Peterson has often discussed how new technologies present the risk of us losing touch with the things that make us human.

If you examine various technologies and societal developments, many of them were followed by serious issues afterward. During the Industrial Revolution, meat factories had many issues, which Upton Sinclair exposed in the book The Jungle. Although there was economic progress, workers were subjected to low wages and terrible working conditions. During the past few decades, the introduction of smartphones has decreased our attention spans and drastically changed social dynamics. It is very important for us to scrutinize new technologies and to ensure that they do not cause more harm than good.

Jordan Peterson and Mary Harrington discussed how transhumanism has impacted society in the past few decades. In this interview, they focused on birth control and other transhumanism initiatives and mentioned how these developments have created issues in society, despite their utopia-like intentions.

Birth Control and Transhumanism

When most people think about transhumanism they may think about AI, robotics, or other futuristic technology that can enhance humans. However, Mary Harrington has argued that birth control was the first transhumanism technology and noted how it has had a significant impact on restructuring society.

“ There has been a lot of chatter about transhumanism recently, and people think about humans merging with machines or giving ourselves robot arms or grafting tentacles onto our faces or something unhinged like that. But in reality, if you take the basic definition of transhumanism, the idea that we can and should upgrade our human physiology, potentially indefinitely, in line with our desires, then the contraceptive pill is the first transhumanism technology. Because that was a total paradigm shift in what medicine is for because it doesn’t set out to fix something that is wrong with me, like a broken arm or a kidney that’s not working properly, it sets out to fix something that is working properly, in accordance with desire.”

While medical innovations and other types of technological innovations may be able to improve society, there should be an extra layer of analysis when examining developments that alter states that are currently favorable.

Utopian Concepts and Subsequent Issues

The common theme of transhumanism is to create a utopian-like outcome and to improve one’s life through the implementation of technology. Yet in many cases, these developments can have unintended consequences and disconnect people from healthy behavior.

Jordan Peterson spent time discussing how this transhumanism technology has delivered the desired outcome of freedom but may have delivered women into the hands of men with toxic personality traits, referred to as R strategist males, and even encouraged men to pursue these toxic traits.





“R strategist males are narcissistic, machiavellian, psychopathic, and sadistic. And so what that means, I think, as far as I can tell, is that when you free up women to be sexually available with the technological innovation you both deliver them into the hands of R strategist males, who have all of the lovely personally features that I just described, or something even worse, is that you train men who might otherwise be high investment maters to adapt an R strategy with all of the psychopathy, Machiavellianism, and narcissism that goes along with this. This is a very perverse outcome.”

This is one example of an adverse outcome of birth control. Although medical technologies like birth control are intended to free women, they have also had toxic unintended consequences. This trend has further embodied itself into the structure of the nuclear family, as it is becoming more common for couples to avoid marriage and children. Moreover, there has also been a subsequent rise in the porn industry, which has also created other toxic issues like sex trafficking and abuse.

Thoughts on Other Technologies

There will surely be many new technologies that have recently been introduced and may be modified and improved in the future. Society must examine all of these technologies, both the targeted benefits and potential risks, and decide if these technologies may destroy properly functioning processes and replace them with something more toxic.

Jordan Peterson and Mary Harrington both commented on other types of medical interventions, and whether these would have positive or negative effects on society. Medical developments like IVF and the increased use of psychotropic medicines are two areas in particular that are well worth examining.



In Vitro Fertilization looks like one positive force that can provide women with more freedom to have kids later in life, thus providing more room for more economic empowerment. Donald Trump has massively supported this new transhumanism technology and may require insurance companies to offer this service for free.

This technology could also help improve the current population crisis, as fewer people in the United States have decided to have kids. Elon Musk recently noted that the declining birth rate was one of the greatest risks to society. Transhumanist technologies like birth control may have unintentionally created an under-discussed population crisis.

Another area to monitor includes the use of psychotropic medicine, particularly among younger children who may not need this medication. People in the United States have been increasingly using psychotropics, at a 2-3x increase since the 1980s. While some people certainly benefit from these treatments, medications can also come with serious side effects. Moreover, individuals like Dr. Phil have noted how ADHD is overdiagnosed in many children.

As new technological developments come about, especially in the medical industry, it is crucial to do a proper risk-benefit analysis and to analyze the impact of these developments after they are introduced. In some cases, progress may be defined as taking a 180-degree step backward, and reverting to our original state.

In Summation

Mary Harrington concluded by noting that certain aspects of human nature remained unchanged and that technological advancements would not free us from these aspects. Moreover, many transhumanist pursuits open humans up to commercialization.

“We think technologizing ourselves will liberate us from some aspect of our nature. What in fact happens is that that aspect of our nature becomes opened up to commerce, and in the meantime, our nature is unchanged.”



There will likely be a plethora of new transhumanism developments in the upcoming decades, many of them in the medical field. It is best to approach these developments with caution in some cases, as they may cause unforeseeable issues and fail to deliver on some of the Utopian promises.