Upgrade your subscription today (unless you like DEI)

Get 25% off for 1 year

Joe Biden ‘s Admin wasted $1 BILLION in an Orwellian effort to push DEI in America’s schools.

$489,883,797 for race-based hiring $343,337,286 for DEI programming $169,301,221 for DEI mental health initiatives

DEI is already illegal and a violation of EEOC standards. [America First Legal]

Only the ineptitude of the federal government would allow this to continue happening in American schools.

“The Teacher" on X wrote:

“Here's the deal, folks”: The Biden administration thought, "Hey, let's throw a cool $1 billion at something that's essentially just racism with a shiny new coat of paint called 'DEI'." Because, you know, what we really need in schools is more division under the guise of unity. - $489,883,797 for race-based hiring? What's next, a quota for how many times we can say "diversity" in a sentence without laughing? - $343,337,286 for DEI programming? That's probably enough to buy every student a participation trophy for simply showing up, because merit is so last century. - $169,301,221 for DEI mental health initiatives? Here's a thought, maybe if we stopped telling kids they're victims because of their skin color, we wouldn't need so much therapy. And they say DEI is illegal and a misuse of taxpayer dollars? Shocking. Who knew that spending nearly a billion to promote what's essentially a new form of segregation might not sit well with, well, anyone who believes in actual equality? But hey, at least we're promoting "inclusion" by excluding based on race. How progressive.

What do you think should happen as a result of the Biden Administration spending $1 billion on DEI?

Another commenter went even further saying:

The Biden administration's squandering of $1 BILLION on DEI indoctrination in our schools is not just a misallocation of funds but an assault on meritocracy and traditional American values. This money could have fortified our borders, supported our veterans, or enhanced our education system with real academic focus, not divisive ideologies. Consider this: instead of building a wall to secure our nation, they auction off our security for cheap political gains. While they push race-based hiring and DEI propaganda, our children are being taught to divide rather than unite, to see color before character. The funds allocated for "mental health" under the guise of DEI are nothing but a cover for instilling guilt and victimhood narratives. We stand at a crossroads where our education system is not about educating but about indoctrinating. This isn't just about policy; it's about preserving the American spirit of equality and opportunity for all, not based on race but on merit. As we look forward to President Trump's return, remember what truly matters: America First, securing our borders, and an education system that celebrates achievement, not identity politics.

Unfortunately, Biden may pardon all his cronies long before we're able to find justice for this travesty.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Do you believe Government officials pushing DEI should be sued or prosecuted?