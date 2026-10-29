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There are no legitimate reasons for this kind of defensive panic to erupt whenever women succeed at things that don’t require approval from the cultural gatekeepers.

By framing a typical athlete’s commercial as an insult to all women, the former Biden press secretary was essentially saying that capable women need the help of elites to protect them from images of competition and hard work.

I am convinced that this type of response comes directly from a place of insecurity, not advancement. Furthermore, it clearly demonstrates a movement that is so weak that even a typical fitness advertising campaign will send its spokespeople into full defensive mode.

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