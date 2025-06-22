Get 60% off for 1 year

The Ivy League is no longer the world's envy when it comes to higher ed. It’s an embarrassment.

The once elite institutions are now a caricature of themselves: empty, soulless, voids fueled by the nihilism inherent in Leftist ideology.

Writer Christopher Rufo monitors American education closely. He recently posted his thoughts about the Ivy League on X.

“The Ivy League universities thought they could succumb to left-wing ideological capture, flagrantly discriminate against ‘oppressor’ groups, load their campuses with CCP-approved students, and solicit checks from Gulf autocrats—and still collect billions from American taxpayers.”

Harvard is the flagship of the Ivy League schools. It is the barometer of the university system.

What is the fate of a free country that allows its most vaunted universities to succumb to communist ideology? If it doesn't squash them ASAP, the country is doomed. Donald Trump is out to crush the Ivy League.

When the President of the United States targets Ivy League schools like Harvard and Columbia for being anti-semetic and pro-communist, it’s not the America your grandparents grew up in. It’s a brave new world.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently said that the Trump administration’s feud with Harvard for pushing “Chinese Communist Party priorities” is a “warning to all universities.”

Noem went after Harvard's handling of foreign students. She accused the school of allowing students to attend “paramilitary activities” and provide information to China.

She also criticized the way Harvard has “taken away opportunities” from U.S. students while turning a blind eye to “antisemitism” and “communist and Marxist ideologies” that take place on the Harvard campus.

“Harvard has talked a game to where now they say they want to comply with the requirements of our foreign student programs, they absolutely have not,” Noem said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

"They have not followed the rules of the program, the vetting processes of these students, giving us the information on their criminal background checks, what they may have done to break the law in their country or here or promote violence on campus, and they won’t comply. Therefore, they will not get to participate.”

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to… pic.twitter.com/HrIXbLSMH7

— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem)

Noem went on to say that many of the foreign students at Harvard have ties to China. She also noted that the CCP has “infiltrated” the U.S. and “hacked” into some of our most vital systems.

As far as Noem–and presumably the Trump administration in general–is concerned, Harvard has helped to forward China’s goal to “destroy” the U.S. The only thing standing in China’s way, it would seem, is Donald J. Trump.

It’s Not Just A Conservative Thing

Liberal leaning political commentator Bill Maher endorsed Trump’s targeting of Harvard.

In a recent episode of HBO’s Real Time, Maher talked about his disdain for Harvard. He called the Ivy League an “asshole factory.”

The Trump administration is laser-focused on Harvard because it gets hundreds of millions in taxpayer-funded federal subsidies every year, even though the university has a $53.2 billion endowment in the bank.

Trump took $3 billion in federal tax dollars from Harvard and opted to give the funding to trade schools. Want a good job? Learn a trade, don't go to college to become a communist.

Bill Maher applauded Trump’s efforts.

“Trump has declared full-scale war on Harvard, and like so many things he does, there’s a kernel of a good idea there,” Maher said on air.

“I’ve been shitting on Harvard long before he [Trump] was,” Maher joked. “It’s because Harvard is an asshole factory in a lot of ways that produces smirking fuck faces.”

It doesn't matter if you're a liberal or a conservative; if you don’t want America to become a totalitarian communist country, you have to agree that Harvard and all of the colleges that follow its lead are a dangerous joke.

In an earlier episode of Real Time, Maher advised people not to go to college because “It just makes you stupid.”

America doesn’t need more stupid people who think they’re smart–we don’t need any more Ivy League presidents.

Ivy League Stupid

The presidents of Harvard, MIT, and Penn came under fire after they dodged questions about antisemitism.

Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) demanded that the elite university presidents be fired for their elite university presidents’ failure to quash antisemitism on campus.

The lawmakers sent a bipartisan letter—which was signed by 72 of their colleagues—to the board members of the three top-tier universities, accusing their leaders of “enabling” the “dehumanization” of Jewish people.

“Jewish students should have found comfort on their campuses. Instead, many Jewish and Israeli students have faced an increasingly hostile educational environment, in the form of targeted harassment, protesters calling for the elimination of the Jewish state, and even acts of violence,” the letter states.

“This is a clear result of the failure of university leadership,” the lawmakers concluded.

If the leaders of Ivy League universities are so caught up in Leftist ideology that they can’t see antisemitism for what it is: a hatred of Western civilization, then you can’t expect much from the students who attend them.

Stupid is as stupid does. Let’s make the Ivy League smart again. The first step: Stop sending taxpayer money to communist sympathizers.

