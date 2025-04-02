The present day approach to college and higher learning isn’t working anymore. College campuses are increasingly unsafe, whether it’s due to violent riots or students being socially ostracized for their apparent political views.

As young people make their way through high school, they’re told that higher education is the only way to secure a good future for themselves. These kids are then told they need to take out thousands of dollars in debt to avoid becoming failures.

Many folks followed this advice, but to their own detriment.

Some struggle to find good jobs even after earning their degrees. Others were subjected to woke teachings that didn’t truly set them up for success in the real world.

With college enrollment rates seeing a steady decline over the past decade, it’s very clear that current approaches to education aren’t working.

Here's what we SHOULD do next…

