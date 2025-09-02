Roblox is a popular online community where millions of users, generally on the younger side, enjoy games and virtual experiences. Many design and create their own tournaments, while others customize avatars and interact with different players.

While Roblox comes with many free components, the online community does have key features that are only available via in app purchases. With the virtual currency known as Robucks, users enjoy a heightened experience and various perks that aren’t available to free users.

With all of this in mind, it’s not hard to comprehend why Roblox is so appealing to many children. Young people who are discovering themselves, learning who they are, and seeking to develop friendships naturally gravitate towards these types of platforms.

Unfortunately, Roblox is not as innocent or harmless as it may seem. Any parent of young children in 2025 should be aware of this online community and the very real safety threats that it poses.

In mid August, breaking news revealed that Roblox Corporation opted to side with child predators over the innocent kids who frequent this company’s online platform. Even the Roblox CEO recently went on the record, claiming parents with concerns about their kids’ safety shouldn’t allow them to join the community.

They’re Serving Your Kids Up to Predators