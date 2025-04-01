In this day and age, there are a lot of misconceptions about homeschooling. A decent amount of these misconceptions, of course, come from people who are deeply invested in having kids trapped inside failing public classrooms.

Time and time again, we see the false narratives spread about homeschooling.

Critics claim that children aren’t able to get a real education at home. Others insist that young people miss out on interacting with their same-age peers or receiving the benefits that come with extracurricular activities.

As proven time and time again, none of this is true.

There are so many well rounded kids who’ve received a homeschool education. Nevertheless, it’s incumbent upon everyday folks like us to combat these dangerous, malicious narratives concerning homeschooling.

This is where new developments about STEM programs and homeschooled kids enter the equation.

Homeschooling and STEM Programs Go Hand in Hand