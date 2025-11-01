Listen to the political left of America and you’ll hear platitudes about the morality of blocking child puberty. Some leftists go as far as steering youngsters toward gender changes.

Why?

Leftists argue their stance is rooted in American individualism. However, there are limits to individual liberty when it comes to kids.

The logic in those limits?

Kids lack a comprehensive understanding of the world. Kids are especially inclined to make grave mistakes that have a lifelong ripple effect.

Here’s what matters most: transgenderism and puberty blockers amount to mutilation. Both are sins as they go against the design of mankind.

The Age of Maturation

When, exactly, is the age at which one matures?

Many believe you're not fully mature until your twenties.

Why, then, is the age of consent typically between 16 and 18 throughout the United States?

The age of consent, the legal age minimum to drink alcohol, and that buy marijuana should be 25. The lone exceptions are driving a vehicle and serving in the military as those forms of service are integral to the nation’s success.

Above all, 25 should be the bare minimum for gender transitions through surgical procedure. Otherwise, we run the risk of kids making life changing decisions before they fully mature.

Puberty Blockers Should be Illegal