In the News: Justin Trudeau Celebrates Ukrainian Nazi & More
and America wastes its fortunes on foreign wars
Just a note: My long-form article on Thomas Sowell’s new book, Social Justice Fallacies, comes out tomorrow morning. I hope you’ll check it out.
Anyways…
What the Heck, Canada?
Oh, how times change. Apparently, the political leaders of Canada and the US have forgotten it was the Soviets who were our allies during World War II.
Obviously, things turned so…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.