For generations, public education in this country has been going off a cliff. This is obvious as growing numbers of students struggle with even the most foundational levels of reading, writing, and math.

Test scores across the nation leave much to be desired and kids are not equipped to grow into successful, well-adjusted adults.

For quite some time, parents tried to remedy these problems by reaching out to academic officials working in public education. Parents raised concerns about certain curricula and gently suggested changes to get students back on track.

Those working in academia wouldn’t be bothered to hear any of this out, though. Instead, they dismissed parents as domestic terrorists and conspiracy theorists who didn’t know what they were talking about.

This directly paved the way for more parents to take their kids out of the public education system. While some embraced private and charter schools, others began to teach their children at home.

Once the establishment got wind of this, they immediately began working to get young people back in public schools by any means necessary.

In Illinois, this is happening under threat of jailing homeschooling parents.

They’re Truly Getting Desperate Now

HB2827 threatens homeschooling parents with 30 days in jail unless they agree to cooperate with a state-approved “homeschool administrator.”

The administrator in question would make all sorts of unreasonable demands of homeschooling parents. Among them is the stipulation that a declaration form be filled out and include sensitive information about students being homeschooled.

Given the establishment’s history of opposing homeschooling, it’s not hard to see why so many parents have concerns about HB2827. The fact that this bill threatens to jail parents who don’t cooperate should worry every single American.

At the end of the day, this Illinois bill is one of many steps being taken to completely snuff out homeschooling.

The powers that be do not want young people to receive a genuine, fruitful education that will benefit them later in life. Instead, the establishment has every interest in ensuring that kids remain warehoused in public schools for 12 years and indoctrinated to follow orders without question.

Public Opposition Against HB2827 is Strong

The teachers unions and other anti-homeschooling forces have thrown their support behind Illinois’ dangerous education bill. As officials passed the legislation out of committee, growing numbers of people are speaking out about its dangers.