Ilhan Omar has become one of the strangest stories about finances in Congress this year, and viral videos mocking her numbers have made the underlying investigation harder to ignore.

Watch the video above for one creator’s breakdown of just how implausible the math is.

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According to her own congressional financial disclosures, Omar’s net worth reportedly increased from a modest base to somewhere between 30 and 40 million dollars in roughly a year. That is not a typo. Estimates vary; Quiver Quant puts it closer to 18 million and Trump has cited figures as high as 40 million, but every version of this story follows a similar pattern: a member of Congress paid a public servant’s salary somehow amassed wealth that successful executives in the private sector would envy.

Much of Omar’s wealth appears to stem from her husband Tim Mynett’s business activities, including Rose Lake Capital, a venture capital firm whose value reportedly skyrocketed from near zero in 2023 to somewhere between 5 and 25 million dollars in just one year. The firm’s own promotional material had claimed its officers managed roughly 60 billion dollars in prior assets. Then scrutiny increased, and the names and bios of all nine officers were quietly removed from LinkedIn.

Why the Timing Matters So Much

This is not happening in isolation. Omar’s sudden financial windfall surfaced at exactly the same time Minnesota has been engulfed in a large fraud scandal, with federal, state, and congressional investigators looking into as much as 9 billion dollars that may have been stolen from programs such as daycare centers and other services meant to help vulnerable families.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer was direct when he announced that his committee would scrutinize Mynett’s business ventures. “We want to know: who’s funding this? And who’s buying access?” he said. That’s as straightforward as an oversight letter from Congress gets, and it coincides directly with a broader fraud crisis in Minnesota.

Trump escalated the pressure even more, posting directly on Truth Social that Omar is worth “over $30 Million Dollars” and flatly asserting that “there is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician.” He also confirmed that both the DOJ and Congress were actively reviewing her finances.

The Joke That’s Rooted in a Real Problem

The videos going viral mocking Omar’s numbers, sticky notes covering an office door, someone holding up a t-shirt joking about the heat, exaggerated claims about a mysterious “Learning Center,” are clearly comedic exaggeration rather than a documented news report. But there’s a very real premise behind the joke: Minnesota’s fraud crisis has already implicated daycare centers and other education-adjacent nonprofits that allegedly diverted public money meant for children into personal enrichment schemes.

That’s exactly the kind of failure DeSkooled has tracked for years: public money meant to educate and support children instead enriching the people running the programs, while actual classrooms and daycare seats go underfunded.

A Sale Worth Making the Joke Pay Off

Since jokes about “Learing Centers” are flying thick and fast this week, we’re going with it. Limited time only: get 50% off a paid subscription with our own back-to-school “Learing Center” sale, real education content, no inflated net worth required.

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