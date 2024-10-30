Help Deskooled continue to bring you regular content. Think. It’s Not Illegal. Yet.

“No Critical Thinking Allowed” is the slogan of Leftist ideologues from Mao to today’s U.S. mainstream media. The only way to get people to buy into the vacuous nonsense the Left pushes is by brainwashing them. And if the first brainwash doesn't scrub away the residue of reality entirely, try, try, again.

Wokal Distance put it succinctly on X: “Identity politics/social justice/woke isn't going away because all of our important social institutions (government, universities, news-media, etc) are staffed by woke employees who agitate for leftist causes while using those institutions as vehicles for political activism.”

When a useful idiot rebels against the Marxist system, the Left sees it as an opportunity to make an example by punishing everyone the agitator is associated with.

Mainstream media erupted in a hubbub of righteous indignation when CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil asked Leftist radical author Ta-Nehisi Coates legitimate questions about his position on Israel.

Ta-Nehisi Coates is the author of The Message who, after visiting Israel as part of a “Palestine Festival of Literature,” decided the Jewish state was illicit, worse than the Jim Crow South, and therefore needs to be eliminated. Coates’ Leftist tour of Israel was pre-Oct. 7.

A darling of Leftist elites, Coates stuck to his radical roots by employing his skills to plead for the elimination of Israel even after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre. That’s par for the course for the historically blind proselytizer of hate.

The feat probably put Coates in the running for Pulitzer, the same prize awarded to The New York Times and Washington Post for publishing false Russia Collusion stories.

Mainstream media being in bed with Marxists is nothing new. In 1931, The New York Times ran 13 stories praising the Soviet Union and the government of dictator Joseph Stalin. In light of that, CBS must have been horribly embarrassed when Dokoupil dared to question a radical Lefty like Coates.

Dokoupil may have had a moment of clarity—like an alcoholic suddenly realizing he’s spent his life looking for the bottom of a whiskey bottle—when he upbraided Coates for writing propaganda likely to be found in the backpacks of anti-Israel terrorists.

“Why leave out that Israel is surrounded by countries that want to eliminate it?” asked Dokoupil. “Why leave out that Israel deals with terror groups that want to eliminate it? Why not detail anything of the first and second intifada. . . the cafe bombings, the bus bombings, the little kids blown to bits?”

And then the ringer: “Do you think Israel has the right to exist?”

Shame on you Tony Dokoupil. You’ve veered out of the prescribed lane of praising anti-Israel propaganda and onto the road of seeking truth. This cannot be tolerated.

Resistance Is Futile—You Must Submit

Needless to say, mainstream media was aghast at one of their own asking the questions that a genuine journalist would.

At an editorial meeting after the Coats interview, CBS bosses were contrite, saying the episode did not meet their vaunted “editorial standards.” Adrienne Roark, the head of news gathering at the network, quoted at length from the CBS News handbook before saying, “We will still ask tough questions. We will still hold people accountable. But we will do so objectively, which means checking our biases and opinions at the door.”

“We are here to report news without fear or favor,” Roark continued. “There are times we fail our audiences and each other. We’re in one of those times right now, and it’s been growing. And we’re at a tipping point. Many of you have reached out to express concerns about recent reporting.”

Roark was speaking specifically about “the CBS Mornings Coates interview last week as well as comments made coming out of some of our correspondents’ reporting.”

“I want to acknowledge and apologize that it’s taken this long to have this conversation. This goes way beyond one interview, one comment, one story. This is about preserving the legacy of neutrality and objectivity that is CBS News,” she said. “We want every show to be a place for courageous and robust conversations and discussions.”

In other words: critical-thinking truth seekers are not welcome at CBS. “Courageous” and “robust” mean timid and compliant in Left World. “Neutrality” and “objectivity” simply mean toeing the company line.

Think. It's Not Illegal. Yet.

As for Dokoupil, he was forced to make an apology or—one can assume—be in jeopardy of losing his cushy position.

A source told the New York Post, “Tony said he regretted putting his colleagues in that position especially the ones overseas and in danger.”

“There were tears. [People were] very upset,” the source added. CBS staffers were “troubled” by the manner Dokoupil challenged Coates.

Sounds more like a Woke counseling session than a staff meeting at a major media outlet.

Making An Example

If that’s not bad enough, CBS called in Woke DEI consultant Dr. Donald Grant to lead staffers back into the leftist propaganda lane.

“CBS News has invited self-described ‘mental health expert, DEI strategist and trauma trainer’ Dr. Donald Grant to moderate conversation on this issue in an all-staff meeting tomorrow,” Dylan Byers of Puck News posted on X.

Dr. Grant’s motto is “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Justice solutions for maximum impact.” Using Woke language like that, Grant’s sure to get any pesky truth seekers back on track lickety-split.

No doubt, CBS staffers will be challenged with “discourse engineering” assignments to realign any CBS staffers who may have admired Dokoupil’s unexpected show of courage in pushing back against Marxist protocols.

According to Wokal Distance, “Discourse engineers strategically deploy euphemisms (IE: migrant facility) to hide truths when politically inconvenient, and tactically deploy blunt language (IE: kids in cages) when it is politically advantageous to expose those truths.”

Discourse engineers are legion in Woke institutions from grade schools to the highest echelons of mainstream corporations and the government. Beating back Marxist propagandists isn't going to happen overnight.

There is hope. DEI is no longer in vogue. Mega corporations like Microsoft are pushing it out. As of March of this year, “more than 30 states have introduced or passed more than 100 bills to either restrict or regulate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the current legislative session.”

And, as the tide continues to turn, the discourse engineers and Woke executives will continue to double down. It looks like we’re in for a long fight.

Stand your ground.