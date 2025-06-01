Deskooled

"You don’t need to be a certified and licensed teacher to raise a notable, well-educated, and confident child; you just need the right tools, resources, and mindset. Let’s explore how your family can make homeschooling not just possible, but meaningful and powerful."

Very generous overview for parents. A pathway to a better childhood. Have you considered going in depth with emergent curriculum? Rather the purchasing a curriculum, the learning is made real with projects based on shared interests. Children learn across standards of language, literacy, mathematics, science as they create and invent. Documentation practices perhaps are the greatest learning curve for the parent. Emergent curriculum makes learning real and purposeful, brings back the joy of learning through discovery.

