Liberty Classroom

Support Deskooled by homeschooling through Liberty Classroom!

If MAGA is serious about saving America from Leftists who would see it razed, they must take back the education system–beginning with the universities.

American colleges and universities produce the teachers, lawyers, judges, and politicians shaping society.

At Harvard University–which is seen by many as America’s flagship university–more than 80% of the faculty surveyed identified as “liberal” or “very liberal” in 2022. It’s safe to assume it’s only gotten worse since then.

The people who set the tone of these institutions are college administrators. They happen to be the most left-leaning group on campus.

“Liberal administrators outnumber conservative ones 12-to-one. Just a scant 6 percent of campus administrators identify as conservative to some degree, while 71 identify as liberal or very liberal.”

It gets worse. A whopping “86 percent of administrators believe that their schools should be as concerned with students' ‘personal values’ as with their intellectual development.

In plain English, most college professors and college administrators want to indoctrinate students into Leftist ideologies.

If that’s not bad enough, America’s foreign adversaries donate billions of dollars to U.S. colleges and universities.

According to the National Review, “American colleges and universities have received close to $60 billion in foreign gifts and contracts over a decades-long span.”

“For far too long,” said Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust,

“a staggering amount of foreign money has flowed into our colleges and universities with little to no transparency or oversight.”

“Much of these foreign funds can be traced back to countries that have well-established adversarial relationships with the United States or engage in direct or indirect malign activities against our country,” Sutherland continued.

All that money cannot help but buy influence. The influence is being used to destroy America from the inside out.

It sounds like Americans shouldn’t trust their colleges and universities at all.

America is doomed if a significant percentage of its college graduates have been taught to believe America is a wicked place full of racists, misogynists, homophobes, and colonialists bent on oppressing the weak to stay strong.

A cursory look at MSNBC, CNN, or the mainstream media at large proves that a significant percentage of college graduates hate America. Many of the anchors–Rachel Maddow comes to mind–seethe with hatred.

If a country’s colleges and universities are a reflection of its character, America looks a lot like a corrupt, totalitarian, Leftist regime fueled by hate and craving destruction.

To repeat: colleges and universities produce the teachers who shape how students see the world. The Left has a deathgrip on academia. The only thing that can loosen the grip is to defund it.

It’s hard to clean house when unwanted visitors are busy wrecking it. Curtailing foreign donations is a good place to start.

That’s what the U.S. House of Representatives intends to do.

House Passes Bill Limiting Foreign Influence In Universities

GOP Congressman Michael Baumgartner’s Defending Education Transparency and Ending Rogue Regimes Engaging in Nefarious Transactions Act (H.R. 1048)–or the DETERRENT Act– passed the House with bipartisan support.

This bill is designed to protect American higher education from foreign influence and seeks to enforce stricter reporting requirements for foreign gifts and funding received by American colleges and universities.

“The passage of the DETERRENT Act with bipartisan support is a significant and hard-won victory in the fight to protect academic integrity from foreign interference,” Buamgartner said.

"This bill reflects a growing consensus that transparency and accountability are essential in safeguarding American universities from the influence of foreign adversaries, particularly the Chinese Communist Party,” he continued.

Congress moves slower than wet sand in a breeze. Communists should have never funded American higher education–or anything else. Yet they are. It’s time it stopped–or at minimum slowed down (one cannot expect miracles when it comes to Congress exhibiting common sense).

Our foreign adversaries are threatening national security and compromising research through our universities. For anyone with eyes to see, let them see. We’ve been blind for too long.

Should the DETERRENT Act pass the Senate, it would:

Slashes the foreign gift reporting threshold for colleges and universities from $250,000 down to $50,000, with an even stricter $0 threshold for countries of concern.

Closes reporting loopholes and provides transparency to Congress, intelligence agencies, and the public.

Requires disclosure of foreign gifts to individual staff and faculty at research-heavy institutions to protect those targeted the most by our adversaries.

Holds our largest private institutions accountable for their financial partnerships by revealing concerning foreign investments in their endowments.

Implements a series of repercussions for colleges and universities that remain noncompliant in foreign gift reporting such as fines and the loss of Title IV funding.

Too little, too late? Perhaps. Or it could be better late than never. Whatever the case, curtailing foreign aid from U.S. adversaries isn’t going to hurt anything.

An Alternative Remedy

You can't be brainwashed if you don’t enter the facility.

About 38% of Americans have a four-year degree. A recent analysis found that by 2031, only 42% of jobs will require a bachelor’s degree.

That means colleges and universities with enrollment declines should not expect demand to surge.

The Left can’t indoctrinate students if the students aren't listening.

Higher education is so inundated with Leftists that it may be irretrievable. If that is the case, the only thing left to do is find alternative means of education. There are already plenty of alternatives emerging.

The Liberty Classroom, Hillsdale College, and the University of Austin are but a few of the many solid educational programs available.

Defunding the Left is the best way to bury it. Congress must take action, and so must you.