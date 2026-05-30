Socialism (on the left and fascism (on the right), despite seeming worlds apart, share an uncomfortable amount of common ground.

As a result, they have been converging ideologically, according to a growing number of analysts who identify this trend as a form of “horseshoe theory.”

The theory describes the way ideologies that seem diametrically opposed can eventually converge into a single point of extreme authoritarianism.

In recent years, socialists and fascists have increasingly found common ground. As such, there has been an increasing tendency among them to adopt similar tactics in order to further their agendas.

For example, both groups have developed a strong aversion to free markets, and many advocates of both ideologies advocate for significant restrictions on freedom of expression. This trend has become so pronounced that even critics of socialism and fascism are now beginning to take notice.

Deskooled is Highlighting the Theory in Action

One critic, Deskooled, recently highlighted this phenomenon in an article on X. He specifically used Nick Fuentes as an example of someone who embodies the extreme right wing, yet also exhibits traits associated with socialism.

Deskooled explained that while Fuentes may appear to be promoting a very nationalist agenda, he ultimately seeks to impose his will on others in much the same way that socialists do.

According to Deskooled, both socialism and fascism are based upon the idea of imposing one’s values on society through coercion. While socialists often use economic means to achieve this goal, fascists typically rely on violence.

Regardless of which method is employed however, both ideologies aim to limit the freedoms of individuals in favor of establishing a highly centralized authority.

When students graduate from high school, they are given a wide range of options for continuing their education. However, the overwhelming majority of American students choose to attend four-year colleges.

What’s the problem? How does horsehoe theory play into it? The details are below for subscribers.