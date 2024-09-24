Get 50% off forever
Many of you are probably unaware that I am currently a college professor. Fortunately, I teach business and IT and have been largely able to avoid the public school indoctrination cult.
However, I do feel like I run some risks continuing this substack. Colleges across America are very pro DEI and I am not.
I appreciate everyone continuing to follow my substack even if I'm not always saying things that everyone can agree with.
At least the subscribers to this substack CAN agree that homeschooling and microschooling are better options than public schooling. We can also agree that DEI, ESG, SEL, and “woke” are bad.
What we've allowed our institutions to do in the name of "diversity, equity, and inclusion" isn't just Communist, it is criminal.
My biggest advice for homeschooling success is socialisation! find like mind families who are doing the same, join a learning pod, get out of the house with the kids and most importantly bring your kids along with you where ever you may go. Kids need to see their parents in action, how we navigate our world and how we interact with others.
Many people think they don't have what it takes do this, nothing is farther from the truth and that itself is part of the conditioning we ourselves went through! Leave that shit at the door!
My wife and I run a pod. We have 12 students and their day consists of learning outdoors, building stuff, growing stuff, raising animals and learning how to fix things. We are fortunate to be in a position to do these things, we had to adjust our lives to achieve this but every sacrifice has been worth it!
Another resource I'd like to recommend is the book Free To Learn, which goes through the entire history of modern schooling and the importance of learning through play. An absolute must read.
Agree with Objective Stomach. However I did not have learning pods available to me at the time. We incorporated school into our everyday events, like backyard science, or doing math at the grocery store by having kids calculate sale price or unit costs. Colors, numbers and shapes were also learned out in the world, like stop lights. Make it fun…music, puzzles, anything creative…let the kid decide. Don’t make the mistake of turning your kitchen into a class room. A child does not need 20 spelling words every week. We did five, and the kid had to pick five words he/she didn’t know from his weekly reading, then look them up in a dictionary and learn them, then write a paragraph or two using them. Encourage reading. Use “Math-U-See”…fantastic math building skills. I had four kids. We did school from 9am to noon. No homework. Pass-fail. If “fail” then we spend a bit more time to see where the hang up is. All kids are grown and successful: one has a phd in English and edits college text books, #2 works in cyber security, #3 works in a biology lab on eye tissue, #4 is a financial analyst for a large corp. you will learn and grow closer with your child if you don’t push him/her. Just let the process evolve. Some things he will understand right away, others will need more attention…that’s ok…don’t sweat it. Let your child progress at his own speed, but maintain your school hours every single day, like 9-12., or whatever yours are. Be committed to the task. It won’t always be easy, but it will be better for the child. Peace.
It has been several years since my kids graduated from homeschool. They are now choosing to homeschool their young children too (one is in a good private Christian school in first grade)
I didn't have much money to buy curriculum when I started out when they were 8 and 10 years old but was able to cobble my own together with visits to the library and borrowed or used books and DVD's. I worked part time and had a couple of small businesses,making gift baskets and catering events and hiring them and their friends when they were older. They learned basic Quickbooks and business skills. We did fun things like Civil War Reenactments that I counted as school and had fun as much as possible. Monopoly and board games; nature walks, and cultivated interests that my kids already enjoyed.
I certainly did not think I was qualified to teach those precious little kids, but I did it anyway. I worried I would fail, or ruin them, but pressed on. It was not always easy. Try to be flexible and give them as many choices in their own learning style and timing of school as reasonable.
iI will be forever grateful and so are they. My biggest goal was for them to live to read and live Jesus and think for themselves.
Your kids sound like they won the lottery with you *hugs*
Don’t try to recreate public school at home. You can do it so much better, in less time, with more time for your family to do what it chooses to do. Literature based approach using great literature to feed the minds of your kids. Make them do things: grow a garden, raise an animal, sketch nature, cook, illustrate a book, paint and sketch, play an instrument, make them well rounded individuals. Make them talk to adults and make them become financially aware at an early age. Give them lots of responsibility at a young age. Build their executive function. Build their emotional intelligence. All the things a public school doesn’t do.
Excellent advice! I knew I hated school so I tried not to recreate that environment. It was alarming that first year when they would finish the day's ssignments so quickly and have so much time left. That's where those hobbies and good old free play come in handy as incentives!
You got this! (Imagine you and your kids waking up naturally and not having to rush off to work and school. It is a beautiful way to start the day.) Find a homeschool group - it's easy to find one or two online and it is an amazing way to socialize and make family friends. This community will help support you and your kids!
If the child has a passionate interest in anything, you can take the approach of Curating rather than Teaching. Feed that interest, invest in it, be the facilitator that finds resources, plans field trips, buys equipment. Gently feed in other things that will augment expertise or connect other topics or fields to that passion. But stoke the passion, above all else.
If the child is real little, lots of play and lots of field trips and chores, let the child learn by doing and helping maintain the "school". Lots of reading, but with reading, introduce different things but don't ever force feed. Learn about how a Montessori school works, and use whatever makes sense.
Find other parents, using the internet. There are lost of groups out there offering assistance. I don't think you need to buy a curriculum. over tiem, you can find ohter parents, network, and form a "pod" wherein some parents who have something to teach or tutor in can lead certain lessons or activities.
How do you start to find one that has like minded views on history and science? The approach to math? What's the mimimum requirements to pass? Is state testing required curriculum indoctrination, are certain subjects "mandated"?
It depends on your goals for your kids. Generally the best place to start is the local homeschooling group in your area: just go to the Homeschooling Association website and find your way from there. You are likely to end up with some really religious, driven and educated moms who are doing this because they want to avoid the whole scorpion pit of public school, and they are usually super-aware of what's necessary, what the state requires, etc. Good luck.
Do it. Take the leap. Your kids are worth it. Woke agendas, school shootings, having some crazy teachers (and kids) spend more time influencing your kid than you do, whatever the reason that motivates you just do it. I think you'd have to try extremely hard to do it worse than the public school system. We're all adults and we're all well aware of what we learned in school that turned out to be useless and we're all very aware of things we always to this day say, "why didn't they teach that in school?". Well now is your time to correct that and you have the opportunity to give your kids what you never had, so do it.
It will come with obvious obstacles, hard days, etc. but again, if not for your own prodigy then for what?
Parents need to realize that all will be held accountable by God for the choices they make.
Make lots of time to read to your children. Not postmodern twaddle, but "the good stuff". Challenge their reading level and vocabulary. Also, encourage them to write essays by organizing their thoughts.
I think homeschooling has to be a choice made by not only the parent but the child. It is nothing homeschooling your child and they do not like it. It really starts off being frustrated for the parent and the child. I think it is way easier starting your child with homeschooling versus taking them out of public or private school; something I did with my children. I do not regret ever doing that at all. I would tell parents that if they have their children already in the school system is to first connect with their homeschool community to see how it is. Get their kids to attend a homeschool activity. Make friends with parents who have the same age children. I took my oldest to homeschool events before I took her out of private Catholic school. My youngest was already being homeschooled so I started making friends of parents who had children the same age as mine. I would also tell families to really connect with the homeschool community. Attend co-ops, tutorials, join homeschool groups and organizations. I think parents really need to make an effort to connect because it would make all the difference in the world. My kids enjoyed homeschooling but not right away but once we started being active they really enjoyed it and made some really good friends. As a homeschooler you can be as creative as you want and there is no limit on how or what they learn; they could excel or stay around for a bit with certain subjects. My kids did the dual enrollment at our local community college which helped them a great deal. Most of the same homeschool kids were attending there as well so it just became one big reunion party for them!
I spent 22 years homeschooling my four children. If I could go back in time and re-homeschool my children these are the things that I would do differently.
#1. I would stay away from grade level curriculums as much as possible. The K thru 12th grade level system is a created false paradigm that is actually meaningless. Grade level curriculums caused me to worry too much about whether my kids were learning and keeping pace with their public school peers. The whole reason for homeschooling is to let your child learn at their own pace without feeling stressed about academic standards.
#2. Do not become a slave to your curriculum. This is connected to #1. If your goal is to finish a book so you feel good about finishing the book then you have lost your focus on why you are homeschooling in the first place. Learning should be an adventure where you feel good about every new thing your child learns. Enjoy the journey of teaching your children and seeing them learn. Books are tools to help you teach your child. Use the tools/books that work for your child, and do not feel trapped into using a tool/book that is not working for your child.
#3. Do not worry about when your child learns something. I had one child that learned to read when they were 4 years old. I had two kids who learned to read when they 5 years old, and I had one child who learned to read when they were 6 years old. I used the same phonics reading curriculum with all of them. Children all learn at different speeds, and they all learn in slightly different ways. The idea that children who learn quickly and easily are smarter, than children who learn more slowly is completely false and a lie that causes so much heartache for people. Eventually, every child learns what they want to learn. Expecting children to learn something by a certain grade or age is just a method that the public/private school system created to tell themselves that teachers were doing their jobs correctly, but it's a meaningless academic standard.
#4. I would let my children play a lot more. I took our classroom outside a lot, but I would embrace a lot more playtime activities. Making children sit in a chair at a desk with a pencil in their hand is really torture, especially for boys. So let they them play and learn by playing!
I homeschooled, really enjoyed being with my children. They are both critical thinkers, neither took the jab. It helps to have a solid foundation and know your mom loves you!
