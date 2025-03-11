By all accounts, it’s safe to say that the current education system isn’t doing young people any favors.

The national literacy rate, alone, speaks to this, as do the litany of scores showing kids falling behind in writing, math, and other basic skills. Meanwhile, woke teachers across public classrooms are all too happy to proceed with treating DEI and critical race theory as legitimate lesson plans.

America is doomed if we don’t seriously reverse course on education. Right now, kids aren’t learning in schools, they’re being warehoused and passed from one grade to the next while members of the teachers unions get their checks.

It doesn’t have to be like this, though. In fact, author John Holt has written several books on what’s really essential for healthy children's learning.

There’s Never Been a Better Time to Embrace Homeschooling

As the public school system becomes increasingly dysfunctional, more parents are looking into teaching their kids at home.

Contrary to what the mainstream media would tell you, it’s very easy for young people to learn via homeschooling, enjoy extracurricular activities, and become well-rounded individuals.

John Holt has the blueprint on how to do this, too.

In his books like How Children Learn, How Children Fail, Teach Your Own, and Learning All the Time, he reveals that learning doesn’t have to be forced. As a matter of fact, kids struggle when they’re being coerced into learning, rather than encouraged to learn via their personal interests and access to resources.

Known as “unschooling,” this approach to learning is backed by the growing number of kids who struggled in public classrooms, yet are thriving in homeschool settings.

How Children Fail, in particular, shines a light on the plethora of problems in this country when it comes to education. Parents who want to know the risks of letting their kids remain in public schools should definitely give this book a read and then weigh their options accordingly.

Resources for Homeschooling Parents Are Growing Each Day

With the popularity of homeschooling comes an increasing amount of support systems for parents who aren’t sure where to start.

Online forums, real life coaches, and testimonies from advocates of school choice can each be beneficial. Through these resources, parents who want to homeschool their kids can find community in other like minded Americans who see the value of real education.

The literary works of authors like John Holt are also becoming increasingly popular. More Americans are spreading the word about his books on social media and getting people talking.

Others are speaking out about the very real ways that public schools have caused their kids to fall behind and struggle with the most basic of skills.

Unsurprisingly, the teachers unions don’t want to talk about this, nor are they willing to walk away from tried and failed approaches to education.

It’s for these very reasons that Americans can’t sit around any longer. To ensure the education and wellbeing of the next generation, we have to take action and learn more about Holt’s approach to childhood learning.

The Academic Establishment Isn’t Going to Like This

When it comes to the education system, academic elitists face somewhat of a catch 22.

They don’t want to improve the quality of public education; yet, they need considerable numbers of children in public schools to remain financially afloat.

Rather than working with parents, many teachers and school administrators routinely turn up their noses at the mothers and fathers of America. Some have outrightly claimed that parents have no right to complain about wokeness or other issues with lesson plans.

Yet these same educators are then taken aback by the rise of kids either being homeschooled or attending private schools that align with real values and education.

As homeschooling becomes more popular, the academic establishment will do everything in its power to push back. They’ll claim parents aren’t fit to homeschool their kids and that children can only learn by being warehoused for eight hours a day in failing public classrooms.

Though with John Holt’s books, Americans from all walks of life can be aware and informed about the truth of homeschooling. With such awareness comes the ability to push back against anti-homeschooling (and anti-education) propaganda.

Start Reading Today

John Holt’s books on education, homeschooling, and unschooling are available to purchase on Amazon at very reasonable prices. Don’t just get copies for yourself, though.

If you know someone who’s struggling with the impacts of the public education system on their kids, pass along a copy of Holt’s readings, too. You never know how just one of his books about children’s learning could change lives.

There’s a lot of fake news going around these days, with many people insisting that public schools are the only path to education. Parents deserve to know the truth, not the lies of the academic establishment.

They deserve to be fully aware of how homeschooling can transform the lives and futures of their children. With everything that’s at stake, there’s no better time to gain awareness and take action accordingly.