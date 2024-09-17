Homeschoolers might have an advantage over those who are spoon-fed and indoctrinated into the U.S. school system. Political posturing has led to the downfall of the American education system. We currently rank poorly compared to other industrialized nations, though we’ve spent millions on our school systems.

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), test given every three years measures reading ability, math, and science literacy for middle school aged children. The most recent test results put the U.S. at an unimpressive 38th out of 71 countries in math and 24th in science. Is it any wonder though when the woke Left focus on teaching our children about gender-bending, and groom them for pedophilia rather than concentrate on actually teaching them the skills they need to learn for the century they’re growing up in?

Countries like Japan and Singapore are teaching their children skills they need, while U.S. parents are shunned in school board meetings for calling out inappropriate books in school libraries. And as Singapore has learned, the world economy supports not just what people know, but what they can do with what they know.

So how might homeschooling be the way we wrestle our children free from a mediocre education, grooming, and woke mentality, and is it really better for our children? Some studies say, yes, homeschooling could be the answer.

Top Reasons Homeschoolers Have an Advantage

Freedom of Choice: The curriculum in many schools is set up under EEOC, or “no child left behind” which means that students who take their learning seriously are held back by students who don’t. Equally, if students have learning challenges, they might not be addressed as fully as with a one to one or small group setting offered in a homeschooling environment.



When failed Federal programs like No Child Left Behind point out the overwhelming number of schools that don’t reach passing math or reading grades, it makes you wonder – why couldn’t we do this better ourselves? Just 15 minutes of reading out loud with your child daily has proven to boost them beyond national reading levels scores, so what would happen if you did it for an hour a day? What if you could choose subjects that your children are actually interested in, and that light them up, rather than forcing them to sit and do worksheets that promote their own idiocy for 7 hours a day?

State curriculum’s can also vary widely. There are standards that children are expected to reach, but curriculums meant for the masses rather than the unique nature of your child’s intellect can’t possibly do them justice.

Quality of Instruction: EEOC has ruined the quality of teaching in our schools. Instead of a teacher being hired for their merit and ability to artfully engage children to learn, they’re hired to meet quotas. School districts are sanctioned for not meeting EEOC requirements passed by the Fed. The results are devastating. With homeschooling, you, other adults, neighbors, and professionals that you hire can teach your children at a level of expertise and intellect that you know they deserve. Maybe this is why homeschooled children consistently out-perform public school kids.

A Harvard study also suggests that homeschooled kids turn out well-adjusted, and have more paths to success than traditionally educated children.

Ingrown Motivation: Schools put emphasis on grades and regurgitation rather than real learning so that they can continue to get funding. When your child learn to enjoy learning for the sake of learning, they’ll naturally succeed all the way through life, and not just so that they can get all As, score high on their college entrance exams, get through an over-priced education only to stall out as a productive member of society. Lifelong learning and creative thinking allows your child to weather all storms, all economies, all job types, and to choose in alignment with their inborn interests and talents, rather than becoming a cog in the wheel, meant to serve a master and the overlords of empire that run our corrupt governments.

Teachers also pass out grades to avoid “failing a student” due to corruption and misplaced motivation. When you homeschool your child, and realize that there’s a concept they aren’t understanding, you can slow down and take extra time on important topics so that they truly learn, not just get a fake grade that ends up hurting them in the long run, and help to create an entire generation of enabled slackers who can’t think for themselves.

Save Time: In countries like Germany, children start internships to work in actual trades much earlier than U.S. students do. It shouldn’t take 12 years to learn the basics of math, science, reading, history, and other key subjects. We’re in an age of YouTube and where even schools like Princeton and Yale have free online classes. If children can learn what they need to learn, then start applying what they’ve learned, they could be business owners by the time most U.S. students are entering high school.