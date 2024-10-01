Many people may be skeptical of parents who decide to homeschool their children. Furthermore, many states in the United States of America have relatively strict laws that make it hard for some parents to homeschool their children. Some countries in Europe make homeschooling completely illegal.

Get 50% off forever

But is the skepticism fair? Are the laws rational?

A variety of academic testing data actually shows that parents of public school students have much more to fear, as homeschooled students have outperformed public school students in key areas like math, reading, and social sciences.



Homeschooling may become more popular in recent years as the political climate in public schools becomes more toxic and academic standards at these schools continue to decline. Homeschooling may be a viable route to improve your child’s future academic success and to provide them with an environment with more emotional and social support. Parents who are concerned about factors like isolation should strongly consider joining forces with other like-minded members in their community.

The Case for Homeschooling

Many people may have a negative view of homeschooling and think their kids may miss out by not attending public schools. However, the opposite may be true, as home-schooled students have outperformed public school students in many areas.



In one study of over 10,000 students, homeschooled students outperformed the national average by around one standard deviation in many areas, such as math, science, reading, and social sciences.

As conditions in the US public schools decline, more parents may begin to turn to homeschooling, which can offer a superior educational route for some students. Homeschooling has grown rapidly in the United States in the past decade and could accelerate in the coming years.

Issues in the US Public Schools

Many parents may be concerned about the current state of public schools. Academic standards are declining, and some students may be exposed to toxic DEI ideology at a very early age. Homeschooling can often be a viable route to taking control of the quality and content of your child’s education.

According to recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the average reading and math test scores for 13 year old students have been declining strongly since 2020. Scores are now at a decade low, as many schools have been disrupted as they closed in 2020 and have still been unable to bounce back. This disruption has had a long-term, negative impact on many students who were deprived of an education at a crucial time in their educational development. A World Bank article recently noted that reading scores in younger Grade 4 learners recently dropped by a third of a standard deviation.



Finally, many public school students may be less prepared to enter universities due to their lower SAT and ACT scores. On the other hand, homeschooled students score an average of 72 points higher on the SAT.

Homeschool Growth

Homeschooling is very popular in the United States, although there are specific laws in each state that either make it easy or challenging to homeschool your kids. States like Texas, Missouri, Iowa, Idaho, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, New Jersey, and Connecticut may be better options because they have fewer regulations.



While there were only around 13,000 homeschooled students in the United States in the 1970s, this number has rapidly grown to over 3 million today. More parents are beginning to homeschool their students for a variety of reasons, including concerns about education, religion, and politics.



Homeschooling is a positive force in the United States, as it can give parents more autonomy over their child’s education. Moreover, homeschooling also helps taxpayers save a large amount of money, as it is estimated that public schools spend over $16,000 per pupil every year.

Homeschooling Outperformance

Homeschooled students have outperformed regular public students in many areas, and it’s not just in academic performance. Other studies have shown that homeschooled students may be more well-rounded and independent and experience better social, emotional, and psychological development.



One surprising fact to note is that some studies show that homeschooled students score better in social areas despite being away from a public school setting. Around 87% of peer-reviewed studies found that homeschooled students perform better in terms of social, emotional, and psychological development. Some factors that could influence these results include strong parenting and potential peer interactions with other homeschooled kids. Moreover, homeschooled students can still participate in other activities such as team sports, church events, and other clubs.



There is also a lot of other testing and academic data that shows how homeschooled students often outperform public school students in many areas:

Homeschooled students perform around 15-25 percentile points above public school students on standardized tests

Homeschooled students scored higher on achievement tests regardless of their parent’s education or household family income

78% of peer-reviewed academic articles on academic achievement found that homeschooled students outperformed students in traditional schools

Homeschooled students also score higher on SAT and ACT exams

There are many factors that may impact this data and explain why homeschooled students generally outperform in many areas. At the very least, there is no reason to dismiss parents who decide to homeschool their kids, and it is well worth exploring why these students are academically outperforming.

In many cases, parents who want to homeschool their students may be more motivated about their child’s education and their kids may be more educated. However, other reports have also shown how household income and parents’ educational levels are not major drivers of student performance. Nevertheless, parents who homeschool their kids are different in many ways and may be more motivated about their child’s academic success.

Final Thoughts

As the political and social climate becomes more toxic in many US entities, including US public schools, it may make sense for some parents to consider homeschooling their children. This move may help parents shield their students from toxic ideas like DEI, antisemitism, and other ideologies that are growing in US schools.



As academic standards continue to decline at US public schools, it is worthwhile for parents to consider superior alternatives. Homeschooling may not be the best route for all, and some parents may prefer Christian schools, charter schools, and other private schools. However, homeschooled students have a solid benchmark of academic success, and parents should not feel worried about going the non-traditional route. Based on current data, it appears that students who are home-schooled are better off in many ways, not just in academic achievement.

Get 50% off forever