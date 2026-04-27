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The National Home Education Research Institute has been tracking homeschool outcomes for decades. The data is not close.

Homeschooled students score 15 to 25 percentile points above public school peers on standardized tests. Consistently. Regardless of the parents’ income or education level. They go to college at higher rates and graduate at higher rates.

There are now 3.4 million homeschooled students in America. That is 6% of all school age children and growing every year since the pandemic.

Meanwhile Connecticut just tried to force parents to notify child welfare agencies before pulling their kids from public schools. The system that is losing families by the millions wants permission slips before you can leave.

The public schools spending your tax dollars on DEI administrators and gender curricula are scoring around the 50th percentile. Homeschooled kids are scoring in the 65th to 80th percentile range. Without certified teachers. Without $19,000 per year in taxpayer funding. Without any of it.

John Taylor Gatto called it decades ago. The institution was never really about education.

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The results are in. They just don’t want you to see them.

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