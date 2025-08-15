Deskooled

Deskooled

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
6h

Then, we need to have a rigorous Nationwide College Entrance Exam on the same day.

Later on, each Employer / Company need to test the job applicants as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Unskool
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture