In the current day and age, we’re witnessing an assault on objective realities in ways never seen before. As we speak, an agenda to trans the kids in the name of wokeness remains alive and well.

Contrary to certain ideologies, it is not possible for any human being to “change” their gender. You’re either born male or female. There’s no “other” or anything else “in between.”

Undergoing complicated surgeries or taking certain hormones doesn’t alter one’s gender either. It only changes the ways in which they present to the world.

Unfortunately, the woke mob isn’t willing to face this reality for what it is. As a matter of fact, they’re trying any and everything to disprove the facts that are staring them in the face.

This is apparent in not just their support for so called gender affirming care, but also their crusade to force this on minors. If you let these people tell it, kids - who can’t vote, get a tattoo, drink alcohol, or join the military - should be allowed to undergo permanent medical treatments that alter their bodies and fertility.

As dire as the situation is now, history will not judge kindly those who fought to hurt kids.