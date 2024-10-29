In 2024, it’s no secret that school choice remains vital to educating our nation’s youth. Children thrive when their ability to learn at a high level isn’t restricted to which zip code they currently reside in.

Across America, debates about school choice continue to play out. Some people argue that investing public funds in private education does a collective disservice to students. Others have rightfully pointed out that investments in private education allow students who attend charter schools to do well.

With the quality of public schools decreasing across the board, it’s no wonder that more parents are opting to send their children to private schools. In fact, these institutions are so popular that even their detractors turn towards them when the rubber meets the road.

School Choice for the Win

Some of the biggest school choice detractors have been members of teachers unions. These individuals often smear charter schools and other similar institutions as racist. Then, there’s the allegation that supporting investments in private institutions somehow does a disservice to public school attendees.

Here’s the catch, though: many of the same people who publicly deride private education are still sending their kids to private schools behind the scenes. Chicago Teachers Union president Stacey Davis Gates is a prime example of this.

To date, Gates is on record claiming that school choice has adverse impacts on black and brown kids across Illinois. The CTU president even argued there’s not enough attention being directed towards the homeless and special needs children who rely upon the state’s public schools.

Given these outcries, people would understandably assume that Gates sends her own child to a public school. After all, if she believes in these institutions so much, surely they’re suitable for her kid during his formative years.