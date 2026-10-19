This viral video shows how numbers are used as props and then discreetly reduced.

When a popular left-wing streamer cuts his own poll claim in half on live video shows the underbelly of how some people use American public opinion as the raw material for manufactured outrage and not as based upon objective reality.

The Instant Backtrack

Hasan Piker’s recent exchange on YouTube involved him stating that 66% of America blames parties besides the 9-11 hijackers for the 9-11 attacks.

He was asked where he got this info during the live video, so he adjusted down to 33%, but did not show the original data or any evidence for why he changed it.

There were no surveys at the time that supported the 66% number and there was no reason to adjust except that there was nowhere else for the live viewership to go, so when he started taking heat, he just shrunk it.

Why is this important?

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