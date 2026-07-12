Deskooled

Deskooled

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Tina's avatar
Tina
1d

You can’t hate this sick POS enough

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jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
1d

DEMOCRATS ARE ALL BUT GONE FROM THEIR PARTY AND OUR REPUBLIC. WHAT'S LEFT ARE MARXISTS, COMMUNISTS, AND THE SOCIALLY INSANE.

THANK GOD FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS TEAM. MAGA 2026.

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