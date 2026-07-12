Some rants are so unhinged they end up making the opposite case from the one intended. Hasan Piker just delivered one for the ages, and this time even sympathetic outlets are struggling to defend him.

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In a since-viral clip, the Twitch streamer went off on Fox News and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in a rant laced with claims that don’t survive even a few minutes of fact checking. “Fox News is Rape TV,” Piker said. “It’s the pro-rape network.” He then turned to Hegseth directly: “One of their rapists hosts is now the f***ing Secretary of War. Pete Hegseth also has a Nazi tattoo on his motherf***ing chest. He was such a prolific rapist that his own mother sent him an email begging him to stop.”

Why does a claim this specific, this detailed, fall apart so completely under scrutiny?

Because none of it holds up. Hegseth was investigated once, in 2017, following an accusation. No criminal charges were ever filed. He denied the allegation and later reached a civil settlement, a resolution that happens constantly in disputed cases and is not, by any legal or factual standard, an admission of being a “prolific rapist.” Piker didn’t just exaggerate a real story. He invented a pattern of behavior that has no basis in the actual record.

The tattoo claim is even easier to check. What Piker called a “Nazi tattoo” is a Jerusalem Cross, a medieval Crusader symbol with deep roots in Christian iconography. It’s the same symbol that appeared on the program at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Commentators on the right were quick to point that out, with the Washington Examiner’s David Harsanyi noting he wasn’t surprised Piker “makes no distinction between a Jerusalem Cross and a Nazi tat.”

Isn’t that exactly the problem with rhetoric this reckless? Once a symbol tied to centuries of Christian tradition gets rebranded as extremist iconography by a commentator with millions of followers, the label sticks in people’s minds long after the correction gets a fraction of the reach.

CNN contributor Scott Jennings didn’t mince words responding to the clip. “Absolutely none of that is true,” he wrote. “But he should be sued for defamation. You cannot call people rapists because they hurt your feelings or you don’t like their politics. Time to sue.” Media watchdogs across the spectrum flagged the same conclusion, with one outlet calling the rant “reckless defamation dialed up to eleven, complete with profanity and zero evidence.”

This isn’t an isolated lapse either. Piker has a documented history of downplaying sexual violence when it doesn’t fit his politics. He’s previously dismissed the significance of the systematic rapes committed against Israeli women during the October 7th attacks, saying on his show that it “doesn’t change the dynamic for me even this much.” That’s the same person now positioning himself as an outraged voice against a “pro-rape network,” a contradiction that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Pete Hegseth’s actual public record tells a very different story than the one Piker tried to paint. He’s spoken openly about his Christian faith shaping how he leads, describing his role at the Department of War in terms of duty, service, and moral responsibility rather than personal ambition. He’s worn the Jerusalem Cross publicly and talked about what it represents to him, a symbol of faith carried by warriors for centuries, not the hateful caricature Piker tried to smear it into. Whatever disagreements people have with his politics, the record shows a man who has been consistent about his faith and his sense of service, not the cartoon villain invented in a profanity-laced livestream.

Here’s the uncomfortable question hanging over all of it. If a conservative commentator had invented a fabricated rape allegation against a sitting Democratic official, paired with a false claim about hateful tattoos, how fast would that clip have been buried under fact checks, network apologies, and advertiser pressure?

Piker’s own defenders in Democratic politics haven’t exactly rushed to distance themselves either. Several Democratic candidates have appeared on his show or accepted his endorsement in recent months, with little pressure from within the party to explain why.

Some words carry weight precisely because they’re supposed to be true when spoken. Piker used the most serious accusation society has, calling someone a rapist, as a rhetorical bludgeon against a man’s actual faith and public service, without a shred of evidence behind it. That’s not commentary. That’s exactly the kind of reckless disregard for truth Piker claims to be fighting against.