Colleges and universities aren’t what they used to be in America. There was a time when people could reliably send their kids to these institutions and know they’d receive a valuable, high quality education.

Sadly, those days are long gone.

Even the most elite universities in the country aren’t really doing young people any favors. Students go to said institutions after high school, only to graduate with considerable debt and little preparation for the real world.

It’s not uncommon to hear about folks with fancy degrees having to enter low paying jobs because they’re unable to start careers in their respective fields.

If this wasn’t bad enough, far too many colleges and universities are prioritizing wokeness above all else. They’re insisting on treating ideologies like DEI as gospel, all while charging an arm and a leg for it in the process.

People have been speaking out about this and the trouble it poses for quite some time. Sadly, even institutions like Harvard University have decided that wokeness matters more than anything else.

Tainting the Admissions Process With DEI

When it comes to Harvard’s admissions process, the university made clear, in no uncertain times, that DEI comes first.

Its own Holistic Review Committee (HRC) is thus obligated to prioritize “intersectional identities” and “underrepresented groups” over merit. This means that applicants who write essays, yet don’t come from backgrounds deemed as “underprivileged” are more likely to be rejected.

It goes even deeper than that, though.

As Harvard reviews various essays, the authors are expected to cite sources from “diverse” backgrounds. Applicants who fail to do this are also less likely to be seriously considered for admission.

This is just what Harvard University is openly admitting to in their top journal. Who knows what else they’re doing behind the scenes, but trying to keep quiet for now?