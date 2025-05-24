Once upon a time, Harvard University was known as a prestigious institution where students could receive an elite education. Young people who graduated from Harvard traditionally went on to have lucrative careers, but that’s now quickly changing.

Engulfed in many problems, this university is now under fire for going completely woke. DEI is a huge part of their admissions process.

Applicants who are deemed as coming from backgrounds that aren’t “underserved” enough are liable to be rejected on the spot. Likewise, applicants writing essays that fail to cite enough “diverse” sources also face immediate rejection.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though.

Harvard has also become increasingly unsafe, thanks to the university allowing violent political rioters to control the narrative. In the most extreme cases, Harvard cancelled classes and was forced to call law enforcement due to out of control agitators.

Many of the aforementioned riots were highly anti-Semitic in nature. Now, a new report from the university shines a light on just how big its anti-Semitism problem is.

It’s Worse Than We All Suspected

A document spanning over 300 pages, Harvard’s report reveals the extent to which it’s let hate against Jewish people and Israel run amok.

At this university, Jewish and Israeli students are being told their very presence is “offensive.” Harvard attendees also report being blocked from telling stories of relatives who survived the Holocaust amid allegations of these stories being “one sided.”

That’s not all, though.

Harvard’s report next shows that Harvard faculty members joined students in calling upon Jewish people to denounce Israel. When Jewish students took academic trips, they were accused of being colonialists and culpable for Israel’s “atrocities.”

Things really ramped up in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 invasion of Israel by Hamas. This is when cyberbullying of Jewish students reached a head, with some people stating that Israelis “deserved” to be captured, abused, and killed by Hamas.

Israeli Students Forced Into Hiding

As Harvard University postures with wokeness, it has shamelessly allowed a culture of anti-Semitism to run rampant. Israeli students felt so unsafe that many started avoiding key courses, degree programs, and class discussions because of anti-Jewish hate.

When a Jewish student in a group chat deleted anti-Semitic messages, they were targeted by a school administration and warned of being in a “world of trouble.”

The list of horrible conduct could go on and on, but one point is very clear: Harvard has knowingly and intentionally created an unsafe environment for Jewish and Israeli people.

This isn’t just a case of a few out of control students causing trouble in the name of Palestine. Harvard administrators and faculty members are in on it as well.

Each and every person at Harvard who’s contributed to this anti-Semitic culture ought to be ashamed of themselves.

What Else Aren’t They Telling Us?

If Harvard University is ok with allowing such egregious behavior to occur on its campus, it’s not a stretch to believe they’d conceal information from the public.

All things considered, there could very well be other incidents that we don’t yet know about. Sadly, Harvard isn’t an outlier in this.

Since October 7, 2023, numerous reports of anti-Semitism across colleges and universities have soared nationwide. At Columbia University, Jewish students were forced to barricade themselves behind locked doors to escape from violent pro-Palestine rioters.

Make no mistake: if colleges and universities were serious about stopping anti-Semitism, they could immediately take action. Yet time and time again, these institutions prove they’d rather placate supporters of Palestine and Hamas.

Many Americans would think that established Ivy Leagues like Harvard and Columbia would be above permitting this behavior on their watch. Unfortunately, some of the biggest names in higher education are also the main perpetrators of a violent, anti-Semitic culture.

An Outside Investigation Into This is Needed

What’s happened at Harvard University goes far beyond people exercising their free speech rights. Threats against Jewish students and Israelis aren’t protected by the First Amendment; neither are violent acts that threaten the welfare and safety of these individuals.

There’s no doubt that Harvard’s report reveals their anti-Semitism problem is worse than most folks suspected. However, there needs to be an independent investigation to truly ascertain everything that’s transpired. We can’t just take this institution at its word and trust it’s not leaving anything out.

There could very well be additional criminal acts that Harvard University wants to keep hidden. That applies doubly so as the institution now remains in danger of losing federal grants, due to its embrace of DEI and wokeness.

Watchdog groups and other independent investigators would be some of the best sources to conduct a thorough review of Harvard. Other Ivy League institutions, such as Columbia University, need to be closely looked at, too.

Depending on new information that comes to light from said investigation, Harvard may be in for more than just a loss of key federal grants.