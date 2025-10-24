Higher education in America has fallen. It’s all over and it may never come back.

There was a time when colleges and universities provided young people with the necessary knowledge for lucrative careers.

Now, they’ve become nothing more than rallying grounds for political fanatics to spread poison. We’ve seen this play out as pro-Hamas riots break out, along with students being penalized for having free speech stickers on their laptops.

All the while, student loans are sky high, with young people spending decades in debt after graduation.

Ivy League schools aren’t exempt from the mayhem, either. As a matter of fact, they’re some of the worst culprits.

Case in point? Harvard University.

Very recently, the school went viral for having a “Taylor Swift course” for students to take. If that wasn’t bad enough, the class is being spearheaded by a woke, transgender professor.

This is Beyond Madness

When most students go to classes, they’re doing so to learn about economics, science, or other subjects of value.

Harvard University is now turning this entirely upside down.

The “Taylor Swift and Her World” class is all about Swift’s songs, the “poetry” of her lyrics, and musical fan culture. Suffice it to say, none of this has any real world relevance.

The students taking this course aren’t going to be any more educated or equipped to build careers afterwards.

Ten years ago, if someone said a prestigious Ivy League institution would be teaching about “Taylor Swift and Her World,” they’d get laughed out of the room.

Today? We’re watching this insanity play out in real time.

Wokeness At Its Worst

For years, Americans from all walks of life spoke against wokeness and the dangers of giving education to the political fanatics. This latest stunt from Harvard is precisely why.

To this day, the school is known for charging about $80,000 per year in tuition. Meanwhile, students are taking classes with less worth or value than toilet paper.

Lessons about Taylor Swift’s lyrics or poetry have no place in any college or university. Though sadly, we should prepare for similar courses to emerge in other Ivy Leagues.

Time and time again, academic elites prove they’ll take any opportunity to go further down the weird, woke rabbithole.

Transgenderism is a Mental Illness

It’s no coincidence that a transgender professor is spearheading the “Taylor Swift and Her World” class.

In 2025 alone, there’s been a troubling uptick of disturbing behavior from individuals “identifying” as the opposite sex.

In some of the worst case scenarios, this behavior involves mass shootings.

Tyler Robinson, the man who gunned down Charlie Kirk in September 2025, was just discovered to have lived with his transgender boyfriend at the time.

How many more mentally unstable individuals are just waiting in the wings to do even more harm?

College is Not a Necessity

Contrary to what we’ve all been told, college or university attendance is not a prerequisite to living a good life. There are other options.

Trade school

Entrepreneurship

Apprenticeships

Each of these are viable alternatives that yield increasingly higher returns on investment. Moreover, they don’t force 18 year olds to rack up tens of thousands of dollars in debt they’ll spend decades paying off.

Let Harvard University’s “Taylor Swift class” (the one with a transgender professor leading the charge!) be a wake up call.

Higher education has fallen to the radical left.

The inmates are running the asylum.

Until this changes, we have to stop telling kids that formal higher education is their best bet.

With the woke mind virus running wild across colleges and universities, no one fresh out of high school should be subjected to this madness.