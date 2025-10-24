Deskooled

Deskooled

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Orson Carte's avatar
Orson Carte
19h

No one is arguing whether a student has the right to enrol in a course, or piss money up the wall for whatever purpose they see fit. So it is not about rights ok.....

The question you should be more concerned with, is what purpose is served, either to the advancement of scientific discovery, or the furtherment of civilisation itself, that would interest an Institution such as Harvard with a course on an individual pop star?

Institutions such as Harvard don't just charge tuition fees. They are also publicly and privately funded. A citizen taxpayer toiling away with a full time job, working 50 odd hours a week is going to feel a lot differently about the allocation of his taxes to an institution that is at the cutting edge of technology and science because he gets a dividend out of that. Be it consumer products to make life easier or the society generally.

But an institution that schedules its resources for something like a TS course chose to do that instead of funding and housing say a STEM's course. Hence, diminishes the value of the institution and peoples faith in it. It knowingly cheapens its own value to society.

So people are free to blow their dough however they see fit but it is a social responsibility as much as a right to comment or have a say in a public institution. But hey, you're 74 so you knew that right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George W's avatar
George W
21h

I'd look sideways with narrowed eyes at anyone that told me they're harvard "educated".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unskool
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture