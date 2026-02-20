For far too long, Wikipedia was deemed as the de facto “online encyclopedia.”

Americans were told to go here for any information about events, people, or other important matters.

Most of us did this…without question.

Though as time went on, Wikipedia became increasingly more woke.

Censoring conservatives while giving leftists a boost behind the scenes. Deeming right wing publications as “unreliable” while shamelessly bolstering left wing ones.

The list goes on and on.

But thanks to tech mogul Elon Musk, Grokipedia is here to solve all of these problems.

Unlike Wikipedia, Grokipedia focuses on the FACTS, regardless of how uncomfortable or controversial they may be.

Less than a year since its roll out, Grokipedia has now begun to outrank its inferior counterpart.

This Has Been a Long Time Coming

The findings are quite clear upon observing recent Google search results.

In late January, a search for Christian music singer Terry Blackwood showed Grokipedia as the first source of available information.

Just below it?

Woke Wikipedia.

