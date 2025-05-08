Deskooled

Deskooled

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
6h

We are in the middle of a Coup. The focus on accountability must extend to making the bureaucracies, courts, and security state fully accountable. “WE MUST GO AFTER THE PEOPLE WHO PUT OUR COUNTRY INTO A DECLINING STATE.” THIS INCLUDES EDUCATION.

https://jtrudel.substack.com/p/dont-let-woke-judges-destroy-our?r=6r9ya

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Unskool
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture