For decades, Americans have handed over the reins of education to the government. Generation after generation, we’ve seen what a failure this has been.

As the situation for young people gets progressively worse, we can no longer deny the unfortunate realities. This country is in the middle of a literacy crisis. In countless schools across America, not a single student is reading at a proficient level.

Others are struggling with math, writing, and basic skills they’ll need to function as adults. Meanwhile, public schools don’t care. Amid the failing education system, teachers are passing kids from one grade to the next, with zero regard for the consequences.

To say that we can’t let kids keep going on like this would be a massive understatement. There’s only one solution here…and that’s to start homeschooling kids across the board.

The Data Strongly Supports Homeschooling

For years, studies have shown that homeschooling children is far more effective than sending them to be warehoused in public schools.

The reading, writing, and math scores for kids taught at home vs. in the public education system also show tangible differences. Homeschooled kids have a better understanding of not just reading, writing, and math.

They’re also more equipped to think for themselves and independently solve problems. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, though.

For years, public schools have been teaching kids what to think, instead of teaching them how to think. They don’t want competent adults with minds of their own; they just want foot soldiers who will do the establishment’s bidding with zero questions.

We can no longer afford to give these schools the benefit of the doubt or allow them to sabotage our children’s futures.

Making the Transition to Homeschooling is Easier Than Ever

For far too long, many parents believed they had no other choice but to send their kids to dilapidated public schools. Even those who wanted to educate their kids at home were unsure of where to begin.

In 2025, that’s all changed.

There are so many available resources to help parents seamlessly transition to homeschooling. Homeschooling coaches are readily available online, as are various forums where parents and real educators give out helpful advice.

Across social media platforms like X, parents are also openly discussing their experiences with leaving government schools. This has immensely benefited their kids, while affording them access to more effective education.

Don’t believe the propaganda that decries homeschooling as impractical or ineffective. Nothing could be further from the truth and the stakes are too high to stick with government schooling.

The Establishment is Terrified of People Waking Up

As homeschooling gains popularity, the establishment’s efforts to reverse this turning of the tide are in full effect.

Right now, Illinois is seeing concerted efforts to penalize homeschooling parents unless they agree to involve the government in homeschooling. At the same time, we see teachers unions pushing back against things like school choice and access to charter schools.

At the end of the day, none of these people really care about your kids getting the education they deserve. The establishment just wants to maintain the status quo and line their pockets, even if it means that young people suffer in the process.

With more parents turning to homeschooling, we can expect to see additional backlash from the establishment. This will likely occur in the form of dangerous legislation, false talking points in the media, and more.

In some of the most extreme cases, advocates of government schooling have begun linking homeschooling to child abuse. Without exaggeration, there are no lengths these people won’t employ to get their own way.

We have to be vigilant and make sure they’re not able to control the narrative any longer.

Government Schooling May Soon Be Obsolete

The public turn against government schooling didn’t happen overnight. It took place after decades of these institutions looking down their nose at parents and failing to educate children.

It wasn’t too long ago that parents were slandered and accused of being domestic terrorists…this all happened because they didn’t bow down to DEI and woke curricula in public classrooms.

It gets worse than that, though. Government schools have outrightly told parents they have no place in their own children’s education. It’s their belief that only academic officials with certain degrees should have a say on what’s taught in public classrooms.

Once it became apparent that government schools, the teachers unions, and other similar entities didn’t really care about education, parents had no choice but to act.

What’s done is done. Concerned mothers and fathers across the nation aren’t going to back down, nor should they. However, we all have to be prepared for what lies ahead.

While it seems that government schools are on their way out, they’re going to pull out all the stops to maintain their stranglehold on education in America. Throughout our nation’s history, there’s never been a time where hyper vigilance is so essential.