It’s not just a unicorn MAGA dream or a conspiracy theory. A year after the initial controversy around Bud Light and it “going woke,” the company is still suffering. Once the richest retailer and biggest beer brand in America, Bud Light has lost over $10 billion in market cap since they started touting “wokeness” under the direction of its parent company, Anheuser-Busch and the radical support of certain social ideologies, including the use of Dylan Mulvaney, a trans influencer in their marketing campaign. In the U.S. and North America alone, the Bud Light brand has lost over $395 million. Anheuser-Busch is even facing potential shareholder legal action due to their poor marketing decisions.

Sales of Bud Light were previously high, but the Mulvaney optics caused more than a 27% decline out of the gate. Sales continue to drop.

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch are still laying off employees and recently closed an entire facility due to lagging sales and plummeting market share. Meanwhile, competitors Modelo and Coors are holding on to their market share.

So what caused such serious fall-out from the Mulvaney marketing campaign?

$185K to Sink the Most Successful Beer Brand in the U.S.

Mulvaney was paid at least $185,000 to promote the beer, under auspices that his image would entice trans and LGBTQ beer drinkers to purchase more Bud Light. The only problem is that the brand turned its back on its main consumers – regular Americans that are tired of woke nonsense. If the company continues to lose sales revenue at this pace, they’re likely to go bankrupt by 2026.

Those who assumed a conservative boycott of the brand would have few ramifications were mistaken. It has turned out to be the most effective and devastating conservative boycott of modern times. Other companies are also stepping into Bud Light territory including Gillette who’s lost $8 billion in market cap after posting commercials about toxic masculinity, targeting of all things, real men.

Why People Are Fed Up

Why such backlash at Bud Light and companies like them? Dylan Mulvaney claims to be a “lesbian” and wants to be impregnated by a woman, even though he’s got Y chromosomes. People are now voting with their dollars, to get rid of the social programming being crammed down everyone’s throats.

What’s more, Dylan Mulvaney seem self-obsessed, is deathly thin for a man, and since he’s dancing with the illusion that he can get pregnant, he might need some psychiatric care.

Though unconfirmed, some believe Mulvaney is tied to others in Hollywood who coerced him into transitioning as part of a way to promote the far-left agenda.

As one X poster puts it, “This is transsexualism at industry-scale. Men seeking to own womanhood. It’s the on-ramp to posthumanism.” When you pair this with the villainizing of strong, vital, heterosexual men, you have a perfect recipe to ruin civilization as we know it. If you tear at the fabric of our perfectly interdependent male-female core, then you make way for all atrocity, including grooming and pedophilia. You eat at the core of the nuclear family. And most of – we’re not having it any longer.

Companies like Disney have also lost billions in market share after promoting “equity and diversity” in the Star Wars series, “The Acolyte,” created by an openly gay producer. This and other “woke” moves have turned their core audience away.

Can Budweiser Recover?

Bud Light might be rethinking their woke alignment after closing down an entire facility and losing billions. Can they recover? The company is back to making non-transgender commercials again, but the brand might be too tarnished, and the trust broken to such an extent that they never financially recover.

They’re likely going to scrap the Bud Light brand altogether - like amputating an arm - so that Anheuser-Busch has any chance of surviving at all. CEO Joe Barron has seen the fallout from going woke, and he’s scrambling to save the company.

One whistleblower suggests that Mulvaney was a plant, and that the destruction of the Bud Light brand was planned, but the CEO insists that this wasn’t planned at all. Employees told one media outlet, “Why would they do this? What were they thinking? Especially now. This is the worst time. . “