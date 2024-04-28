Get Ready for an Onslaught of DEI Discrimination Lawsuits
Supreme Court Drops Bombs on Equity
The ramifications could be serious due to a new ruling by the Supreme Court that amends a clause in the existing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives. Expanding this already-bogus law allows employees to claim they were discriminated against, backfiring on employer-sponsored programs that treat employees differently based on protections like rac…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.