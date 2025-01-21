Thomas Sowell is a wonderful example of how facts and logic can prevail against any form of toxic ideology on a long enough timeline.

Earlier in life, Sowell was a very vocal Marxist, the last person you would think would crush common myths on economic inequality and other common issues. In present times, Sowell has been a thought leader for pro-capitalism ideals and has helped guide many people along the right path in terms of economic education. Unphased by this personal transition, Sowell calmly stated that he was merely enlightened by facts. He also noted that other people like Ronald Reagan went through similar transitions.

Cultural Marxists have very dangerous and illogical ideas, which have slowly been damaging the social and economic structures of the economy. These ideas cause more suffering, and people in turn use this suffering as justification for how capitalism has failed societies. Without preventive measures, this damage will continue to compound, until the US economy is unrecognizable.

Gad Saad has been another heroic force in this space, who has squashed Marxists and presented the Western world with a healthy dose of reality and sanity. He recently praised some of Thomas Sowell’s efforts, noting that Sowell was very skilled at bringing bullshitters back to reality with sound economic facts.

Gad Saad Praises Thomas Sowell

Gad Saad, one of the strongest thought leaders in academia, recently shared a video of a Thomas Sowell interview and praised his ideals. In this video, Sowell humorously shared the one thing that helped turn him away from Marxism: facts.