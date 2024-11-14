The right to speak freely is one of our nation’s bedrock principles. Enshrined in the First Amendment are liberties that permit freedom of both speech and expression. Yet, increasingly, these rights are coming under siege in various fashions.

Get 25% off for 1 year

More Americans on college campuses, in particular, feel concerned about being maligned, targeted, and ostracized. This is the end result of a hostile culture across many of these institutions which punishes anyone who fails to subscribe to ideological groupthink.

Many critics of free speech argue that punishing individuals for the “wrong speech” is a noble endeavor in service of the greater good. Though no one person can be the arbiter of which speech is “right” vs. “wrong.”

Sadly, colleges and universities have adopted the opposite philosophy, deciding that anyone who deviates from a certain line of thought must be punished accordingly.

This Will Only Alienate More People From Universities

Over the past several years, colleges and universities have seen notable declines in their enrollment rates. Young people from all backgrounds and walks of life are beginning to question whether or not formal education is the right path for them.

Some are interested in starting a business, whereas others may want to take a gap year, learn a trade or explore alternate paths. A huge factor that’s contributed to this is student loan debt. Across the nation, countless Americans face crippling student loans that are hurting their financial futures.

The rising hostility against free speech on these college and university campuses will only serve to further dissuade folks from enrolling. Why should young people borrow money from the government just to attend an institution where they’ll be maligned for fair, free speech? Faculty members should take this into account and question if hostility against the First Amendment is really a route they want to stick with.

Get 25% off for 1 year