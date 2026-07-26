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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
8h

Post modern feminism is not for me

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Deplorable Constitutionalist's avatar
Deplorable Constitutionalist
6h

Everybody missed what feminism was designed to do....it mobilized half the human population to self destruct as part of "progessive" ideas ( pure marxism) targeted to hit the weakest most easily brainwashed minds that operate totally on emotional spectrums. Every tenet of feminism is rooted in criticism and attack on men and to break those who actually use logic and reason. There are probably 25% of weak minded men who would also help the feminist because they were already influenced by emotional controls, low testosterone anyway, and thirsty approval seekers.

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