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Millions of young women are listening to voices telling them the sisterhood lied. Pearl Davis and Shoe0nHead built massive followings by saying the quiet part out loud.

Feminism spent decades promising women that career, independence, and delayed family life would deliver happiness modern women’s grandmothers never had access to. Two of the most-watched female commentators on the internet are now telling millions of young women that promise never got delivered.

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Hannah Pearl Davis, known online as JustPearlyThings, has built a channel with over two million subscribers making exactly that argument, week after week. Speaking with Piers Morgan, she put it bluntly, arguing that feminists have ruined marriage for the people who actually still believe in it. She’s repeated variations of that same case across dozens of interviews, distilling her entire worldview into a title that’s since racked up millions of views: “Feminism Made Society Crumble.”

Why does a message millions of women are actively choosing to watch keep getting dismissed as fringe extremism by the very institutions claiming to speak for women?

The Case Against Career-First Culture

Davis doesn’t limit her critique to abstract philosophy. She’s built her entire platform around a specific, repeatable argument about what modern feminism actually delivered to the women who followed its script. Appearing on the H3 Podcast, she stated her position without hedging, saying plainly that feminism “overall is a bad thing,” arguing that women are happier prioritizing family and children over a career in the long run.

That’s not a throwaway opinion. Davis has built out the argument methodically, pointing to no-fault divorce laws and family courts she describes as structurally biased against men as evidence that the institution of marriage itself has been destabilized by decades of policy built around feminist priorities. Whether or not every viewer agrees with her most sweeping conclusions, her core argument, that career-first messaging left a generation of women isolated, childless later than they wanted, and disillusioned with dating, resonates because millions of young women are actually living that exact outcome.

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. Davis rose to prominence specifically by filling a vacuum, an entire demographic of young women who felt unrepresented by mainstream feminist media telling them their frustrations with modern dating and family formation were imaginary or their own fault.

The Comedy Act That Became a Real Critique

June Lapine, better known as Shoe0nHead, took a different route to the same battlefield. She built her audience of over two million subscribers initially through parody and comedy, mocking what she saw as feminism’s most performative and least serious tendencies. In one of her most viewed early sketches, she mimicked a certain strain of feminist rhetoric almost verbatim, exaggerating the demand that women who wear makeup or diet are somehow betraying the cause, comedy built specifically to expose what she considered feminism’s contradictions from the inside.

Over time, that comedic framing hardened into a more direct set of arguments. Lapine has repeatedly challenged some of feminism’s most commonly cited statistics and framings head on, arguing publicly that rape culture as commonly described isn’t an accurate characterization of American society, and that the oft-cited wage gap figure doesn’t hold up once actual hours worked and career choices are accounted for.

Isn’t it telling that a commentator who explicitly avoids the “anti-feminist” label, and who has stayed personally friendly with feminist creators like ContraPoints and Marina Watanabe, still felt compelled to spend years publicly dismantling the movement’s most repeated talking points?

Two Different Paths, One Shared Conclusion

What makes Davis and Lapine worth examining together isn’t that they agree on everything. Davis has embraced explicitly traditionalist positions on marriage and family roles. Lapine describes herself as an egalitarian and a social democrat, distancing herself from the “anti-feminist” label even as she spends hours of content picking apart specific feminist claims. They arrived at their skepticism of modern feminism from genuinely different starting points and built genuinely different audiences.

That’s exactly what makes their overlapping conclusion so significant. Two creators with different politics, different tones, and different target audiences both built massive platforms by identifying the same underlying problem: a mainstream feminist narrative that millions of young women no longer feel accurately describes their own lived experience.

Feminism as an institution has spent years treating this kind of criticism as a fringe backlash driven by algorithm-fed radicalization. The subscriber counts tell a different story. When two of the most-watched women on the internet, coming from entirely different ideological starting points, build audiences in the millions by challenging the movement’s core claims, that’s not a fringe phenomenon anymore. That’s a genuine crack in a narrative that spent decades assuming it spoke for women without much room for disagreement.