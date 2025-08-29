Our public schools have become a hellscape.

Law enforcement agencies in the U.S. reported nearly 1.3 million criminal incidents on school property, according to Fox News.

Of these crimes, about 540,000 were assaults, and another 45,000 were sex offenses. A staggering number of children are being victimized in places designed to be safe havens for learning.

About 50 million students were enrolled in public schools in 2023-24. This means the average kid has about a 1 in 50 chance of being the victim of chrome while on school property.

That’s not the worst of it.

There is a sexual abuse epidemic in our public schools. In 2004, a Department of Education report showed that approximately 1 in 10 kids experience “educator sexual misconduct by the time they graduate from high school.”

It gets even worse.

A 2023 study found that “11.7% of recent graduates reported experiencing educator sexual misconduct during their K-12 years.”

The system is as rotten as a sack of potatoes left out too long in moist summer heat. It stinks to high heaven and becomes a breeding ground for maggots.

If you don't like the odds, consider homeschooling.

School choice evangelist Corey DeAngelis agrees. “Homeschool your kids.”

“Kids shouldn’t be trapped in dangerous schools,” DeAngelis wrote in an op-ed on Fox.

That should go without saying. But it doesn’t. It has to be said because too many Americans still labor under the misconception that public schools are benign, even if they suck at education.

An important factor in education is providing a moral foundation for students to build upon. Educators who are infatuated with DEI, LGBT, and all the other alphabet Marxisms are busy corroding the moral foundations built in by the Judeo-Christian tradition over centuries.

Absent a solid moral foundation, schools become incubators of sin.

“Every day, children are exposed to violence, abuse, and chaos in these government-run institutions,” DeAngelis continued.

“Assaults make up the bulk of these crimes, turning hallways and classrooms into battlegrounds. And the sex offenses are a chilling reminder that predators lurk where we might least expect them.”

“Parents send their kids to school expecting education, not endangerment. Yet, the FBI data shows that’s exactly what’s happening.”

People who prey upon kids hang around children. That shouldn't be a surprise.

It’s time to wake up. We’re no longer in your grandparents' America. Making education great again will require sacrifice. Taking your kids out of public school sends a message: Reform the system or stick it where the sun don’t shine.

If you can’t homeschool, there are alternatives.

All Schools Are Not the Same

The school choice helps keep children safe.

A peer-reviewed analysis of literature published in the 2022 Educational Review found that “private and charter schools are consistently safer than traditional public schools.”

If you have the choice to send your kid to a school with less violence, fewer disruptions, and stronger discipline, it’s a no-brainer.

Schools that prioritize safety will attract and retain students. Provide a solid education built on a moral foundation in a safe environment, and the students will come.

That’s one way to rid out the crappy schools: Empty them of students.

Results matter. Students who participated in the D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program and won the lottery to attend a private school were “34% more likely to report being in a ‘very safe’ school compared to their peers who remained in public schools.”

Let’s be clear. Public schools aren’t violent because they are open to the public. They’re violent because people who run them allow them to be.

Take the case of Jaime Escalante. He was a math teacher at Garfield High School in East Los Angeles—not known for being a stellar location.

Garfield High has a history of violence, including gang-related activity, fights, and shootings.

Escalante—played by actor Edward James Olmos in the film Stand and Deliver—inspired his students to overcome adversity and achieve success in Advanced Placement calculus.

If one teacher can make a difference, what could a whole school of dedicated teachers achieve?

The reality: In 2024, “not a single child was proficient in math in 80 Illinois public schools.” If a school can't teach kids math, what are the students learning? Why are they funded? And yet, kids are trapped in these public schools with no escape.

Author Michael Malice got it right. "Public schools are literal prisons for children and the only time many people will ever encounter physical violence in their lives."

Let that sink in.

School choice would help to put an end to the hotbeds of failure and violence. Until then, homeschool.

Don't feed your kids to the dragon.