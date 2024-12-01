Good stories sell. Race-baiting creates sellouts.

It’s never a success story.

In what feels like one more scandal in manufactured racism, another esteemed college professor and racism expert has been fired for deliberately misinterpreting his research results.

Many that know him are not surprised.

Dr. Stewart of Florida State University was terminated on the grounds of falsifying data outcomes based on independent research at the University.

Accused of extreme negligence and incompetence by the administration at Florida State University, Dr. Eric Stewart taught criminology and conducted research on systemic racism.

The extreme negligence and incompetence shown by Dr. Stewart shows exactly how far the left are willing to go in order to push a false narrative on the public.

His research was one of the founding principles of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The allegations against him showed evidence that his conclusions included falsifying sample sizes, and made racism seem more common through his word choice than the data indicated.

In a predictable move, he accuses the university of racism for firing him.

The university, his co-faculty, and even students are shocked and betrayed by Dr. Stewart’s choice to fuel the fire of racial tension across the US.

The willingness of the left, especially in academia, to incite conflict at any cost remains apparent through the work of people like Dr. Stewart.

Luckily, FSU took the allegations seriously enough to investigate and remove Dr. Stewart from his position in order to mitigate further damage and reduce their support of similar race-baiting.

His termination letter indicates that he “demonstrated extreme negligence in basic data management” and that the damage to the university’s reputation is “catastrophic” and potentially “unalterable”.

The public should continue to be worried that state institutions such as FSU are susceptible to similar antics.

The question is whether academics care enough for the truth to monitor even the people they identify or agree with.

Parents and the public can hope, but skepticism prevails.

Many are beginning to push for private education for their children as the hive mind of liberalism grows across the country.

The “erroneous and false narratives” encouraged by Dr. Stewart have become an epidemic across academia and the media. This is due in part to Dr. Stewart’s own research.

The dean of the college has retracted Dr. Stewart’s publications due to the “series of questions about his research publications” which has also “detracted from his abilities” prior to being removed from his post.

The school found “evidence that Dr. Stewart incorrectly described the data used in [a] 2011 paper… In addition [they] found errors resulting from inefficient care in recording research results,” according to his termination letter.

The excerpts from his termination letter are, broadly speaking, academic terms for “purposeful deception” and “intentionally drawing false conclusions.”

While FSU has done the right thing, many public institutions allow racial tension to flourish due to misinformation and generally leftist student bases.

The zero-tolerance approach of Florida State should be replicated across institutions where false narratives incite racial tension, especially where questions about the professor’s abilities are already being raised.

On top of Dr. Stewart having “demonstrated extreme negligence in basic data management”, he had “been involved in dealing with a series of questions about his research publications”.

The university claims that these questions had detracted from his normal abilities, as his time was spent primarily combatting the (true) allegations rather than teaching or conducting legitimate research.

As with all reputable academic institutions, Dr. Stewart’s classes were routinely monitored by academic peers.

At one time, another instructor evaluated that his online courses “appeared to be minimal at best, and meaningless at worst.”

His research abilities appear to have matched his teaching approach.

The provost in charge of his termination included in the letter to Dr. Stewart: “[He does not] see how [Dr. Stewart] can teach students to be ethical researchers or how the results of future research projects conducted by [Dr. Stewart] could be deemed as trustworthy.”

The focus of the mainstream media and academic communities on racism is showing up in many places to be manufactured.

Trustworthiness in research and subsequent reporting is crucial to the health of the country.

Putting a stop to intentional misinformation from the inside will continue to prove difficult as the left reels from the reelection of Donald Trump.

College campuses are already struggling to remain moderate as political tensions fluctuate.

Isn’t it the responsibility of highly educated instructors to guide the public toward the truth?