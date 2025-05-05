With every passing day, more people are waking up to what a disaster the public education system has become. Despite spending eight hours a day, five days a week in government controlled classrooms, young people aren’t truly learning.

This is made plain via rising illiteracy rates and low test scores across the board. As all this transpires, teachers are continuing to pass kids from one grade to the next, even as they fall further and further behind.

As parental concern grows, so does the number of people teaching their children at home. Contrary to anti-homeschooling talking points, the public education system isn’t the only feasible route for students to take during their earliest years of life.

At the grassroots level, homeschooling continues to see increasing popularity and support. Though as all this plays out, the establishment is working tooth and nail to crack down against homeschooling.

The War on Homeschooling is Global

Here in the United States, we’re already witnessing teachers unions and advocates of public schools spread all sorts of lies. They’ll say just about anything to scare parents into thinking that public classrooms are the only way to get an education.