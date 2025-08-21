In 1983, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn gave an acceptance speech for the Templeton Prize for Progress in Religion.

“More than half a century ago,” Solzhenitsyn reminisced, “while I was still a child, I recall hearing a number of older people offer the following explanation for the great disasters that had befallen Russia: ‘Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.’”

Solzhenitsyn went on to repeat the phrase, “Men have forgotten God,” numerous times during the speech. It’s only gotten worse since then.

When Christian institutions—not all of them, but one is too many—embrace Marxist ideology, it can feel like the end days are upon us. Marxists didn't forget God; they hate God.

Make no mistake, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) push into mainstream society is a Marxist operation. Contemporary Marxism goes by a variety of names that, put together, can best be described as a mutating virus.

Elon Musk called it “the woke mind virus.”

It goes by another name as well: “Legion.”

When Jesus confronted a man possessed by demons, the man cried out in a loud voice, “What have you to do with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? I adjure you by God, do not torment me.”

Jesus asked the man, “What is your name?”

The man replied, “My name is Legion, for we are many.”

It wasn't the man speaking; it was the demons within him.

Today, our institutions are filled with the same demons, even some of our Christian institutions.

Belmont University

According to its website, Belmont University, located in Nashville, TN, is “a Christ-centered, student-focused community, dedicated to developing diverse leaders of purpose, character, wisdom and transformational mindset, eager and equipped to make the world a better place.”

Belmont University has come under fire after leaked recordings of a faculty member admitting that the school has maintained its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in spite of federal directives to end the discriminatory programs.

The faculty member, presumably Christian, let the cat out of the bag by saying the university “just change[d] on how we talk about it."

A lie by any other name is still a lie. Lying is a sin.

The same official can be heard on the recording admitting that the school also enrolls illegal immigrants and hides that information from external entities.

Tennessee’s GOP Rep. Andy Ogles is demanding an investigation into Belmont.

"Belmont University claims to be a Christian institution grounded in Biblical principles, but its administration is injecting anti-gospel DEI ideology into its curriculum," Ogles told Fox News.

"President Trump has rightly demanded that colleges and universities dismantle the DEI cartel or lose federal funding. Belmont officials, however, have been caught on camera bragging about their ‘clever’ scheme to rebrand DEI and continue pushing the same radical agenda under a new name."

Marxism by any other name is still Marxism. DEI, LGBT, and CRT are just a few of the masks worn by Marxists bent on destroying the West. To do so, they have drilled into the bedrock of Western civilization: Christianity.

Conservative commentator James Lindsay defines DEI as “the installation of Communist Political Officers for the goal of establishing socialism under Neo-Marxist identity politics mechanism.”

Belmont is just one of the schools to come under scrutiny for trying to rebrand DEI programs and policies to bypass federal guidelines.

An investigation by Defending Education found that despite Trump’s executive directives, there are still 383 "currently active" DEI offices and programs, including 243 universities maintaining institution-wide DEI offices or programming.

The fact that at least one of these institutions, Belmont University, is Christian is the canary in the coal mine. The Woke Mind Virus has infiltrated sacred ground.

Defending Education’s investigation also brought to light dozens of universities “that have taken steps to rebrand or reorganize their DEI efforts as opposed to shutting them down like others have done.”

Demons hate being exorcised.

The Root of the Problem

Solzhenitsyn’s Templeton speech is as relevant today as it was when he gave it. The recent FBI targeting of Traditional Catholics and ploys like the debunked 1619 Project, designed to re-make American history into a thing of shame, prove as much.

We may never completely rid Marxism from society, but if we understand it, we may be able to render it impotent.

We can learn a lot from Solzhenitsyn:

It was Dostoevsky, once again, who drew from the French Revolution and its seeming hatred of the Church the lesson that “revolution must necessarily begin with atheism.” That is absolutely true. But the world had never before known a godlessness as organized, militarized, and tenaciously malevolent as that practiced by Marxism. Within the philosophical system of Marx and Lenin, and at the heart of their psychology, hatred of God is the principal driving force, more fundamental than all their political and economic pretensions.

DEI isn’t original in its mode of hatred, but that doesn't make it any less evil. A government that outfits its education system to promote mediocrity in its students–and that is what DEI does–signals a country ripe for destruction. That’s the aim of DEI: The end of America.

Why is Trump trying to end DEI? The primary reason is that America is founded upon a Judeo-Christian ethic, and the two cannot co-exist. This country was founded on the belief in God. When God is forgotten, through a combination of neglect and lies, we are no longer America.

When Christians conflate Christianity and Marxism, we’re doomed.