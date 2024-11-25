By all accounts, the mainstream media has failed the American public. Time and time again, outlets like NBC, ABC, and CNN prove they’re more interested in pushing deceptive narratives than informing Americans about what’s really happening.

In recent years, patriots have caught onto the poor practices of these outlets and begun calling them out accordingly. Unfortunately, the mainstream media isn’t getting the hint or taking any steps to cease its perpetuation of fake news. As a result of this, more Americans continue turning to alternative media outlets, rather than taking openly biased networks at face value.

The chickens are coming home to roost financially, too. MSNBC, in particular, has been put up for sale by Comcast after losing the support of its once established audience. Interested in purchasing the platform is none other than Elon Musk.

A Major Change for the Network

On X, it didn’t take long for word to spread that MSNBC is back on the market and available for purchase. Upon this discovery, Musk asked for a sale price, with many of his fans urging him to buy the network.