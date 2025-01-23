If you let the mainstream media tell it, Wikipedia is an unimpeachable source of information. Americans are told that in order for a page to be made on the site, there are all sorts of guidelines, stipulations, and conditions for making claims. Unfortunately, Wikipedia is far less objective than a lot of people realize.

Over the years, there’ve been numerous reports of Wikipedia pages being unscrupulously edited. This can confuse people who view the site and even lead to the weaponization of public information, or false claims, against certain individuals.

It gets worse though. As pointed out by X owner Elon Musk, Wikipedia isn’t just not all that accurate; it’s also flagrantly woke and no America should rely upon it as an educational resource.

DEI Completely Dismantles Wikipedia’s Credibility

From 2023 to 2024 alone, Wikipedia blew a whopping $50 million on DEI training. This amounts to almost one-third of the company’s budget. As Americans are painfully aware, DEI is a persistent problem that continues to rear its ugly head throughout society.

In light of this, Musk is urging people to stop donating to Wikipedia. The site consistently asks for money, insisting that these funds are critical for future operations. However, one look at the $50 million that went towards woke nonsense proves otherwise.

