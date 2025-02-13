Here in America, the education system remains on life support. Far too many students are being passed from grade to grade, without knowing how to read, write, or do basic math.

Education is sorely lacking across schools nationwide, thanks to the rise of so-called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). DEI is causing young people to hate themselves, each other, and our great country.

Parents from all walks of life have already spoken out against this. They’ve made it clear they don’t want schools cramming DEI or other politically driven agendas down the throats of their sons and daughters.

Unfortunately, academic leaders who control school curricula and other facets of education aren’t listening.

They feel what parents have to say is irrelevant and it’s causing major problems that will bring about generational impacts.

On X, teachers throughout California have been exposed for forcing DEI on young children as their test scores sink faster than the Titanic.

This is Setting the Next Generation So Far Back

In California, only 29% of fourth-grade students can read proficiently. Across the board, kids’ educational scores aren’t where they should be; yet teachers across the state have other priorities.

Right now, these so-called educators are fighting tooth and nail to spend more money on DEI initiatives.